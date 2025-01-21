A rare photo capturing tech giants Tim Cook, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos at Trump's inauguration has sparked conversations about wealth concentration in America

The four billionaires, with a combined net worth exceeding $887 billion, were photographed together, highlighting the unprecedented gathering of tech industry power

South Africans celebrated homegrown billionaire Elon Musk, who tops the group with a staggering net worth of $433.9 billion, while others raised concerns about wealth inequality

A photo featuring Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, and Jeff Bezos together at Donald Trump's inauguration went viral. Images: STR/JIJI Press/AFP, Christopher Furlong, and Justin Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

A powerful image was shared that captured four of the world's wealthiest tech leaders standing together at Donald Trump's inauguration. The photo featured Apple CEO Tim Cook ($2.2 billion), Tesla boss and X owner @Elon Musk ($433.9 billion), Meta's Mark Zuckerberg ($211.8 billion), and Amazon's Jeff Bezos ($239.4 billion).

View the post here.

A photo featuring Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, and Jeff Bezos together at Donald Trump's inauguration went viral. Images: @thesouthafrican

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Tech titans unite

The gathering brings together some of the most powerful tech leaders, who run platforms and products used by billions every day.

From Apple’s devices to Meta’s social networks, Tesla’s electric cars, and Amazon’s online shopping giant, their combined influence on global technology is huge.

A photo featuring Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, and Jeff Bezos together at Donald Trump's inauguration went viral. Images: @elonmusk

Source: Twitter

SA weighs in on wealth display

The image sparked various reactions from social media users:

@Melissa Botha joked:

"Imagine being the 'loser' of the pack being worth ONLY 2.2 billion 😆"

@Domique McGee observed:

"Whole of African countries combined budget in one picture."

@Franck Fanfan Tshileu criticized:

"Oligarchy!!! This is what capitalism is about. Super Rich looking after their own and they don't care about ordinary citizens."

@Deon Van Deventer quipped:

"They might be able to pay off my credit card 💳 🤣🤣"

@Zakhele Victor Sibisi proudly noted:

"Elon represents RSA."

@Phillip Du Plooy mused:

"Going to be interesting to see what they can do for America, good luck and may the force be with you all."

@Chavron Lewis celebrated:

"And that's who runs America 😅🤣😂well done Elon the boytjie from Pretoria in South Africa😎😁 wealthier than them all 😅😂"

Other celebrities making headlines

Rachel Kolisi opened up about her personal struggles amid divorce proceedings from rugby star Siya Kolisi, touching South Africans with her vulnerable social media posts about questioning her existence.

Briefly News also recently reported on former Kaizer Chiefs legend Jabu Mahlangu celebrating a proud family milestone as his daughter became the first in their family to gain university admission after passing matric.

also recently reported on former Kaizer Chiefs legend Jabu Mahlangu celebrating a proud family milestone as his daughter became the first in their family to gain university admission after passing matric. Rising star Tyla wowed fans at her Pretoria concert with a natural hairstyle drawing comparisons to Whitney Houston, and sparking conversations about embracing authentic beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News