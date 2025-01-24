A study conducted on the relationship between penguins revealed love-life complications that seemed to have threatened the species

The findings came in the form of intensive research that took over a decade to determine the findings

After the research was shared on social media platforms, online community members were left amused by the trouble in penguin's relationships

A fascinating study on penguins' love lives shed light on the complications affecting their reproduction and, ultimately, species survival.

Local publication IOL recently posted a link on its Facebook account, IOLnews, giving insight into research conducted by an Australian University. The research revealed surprising findings about the birds' relationships.

Mjolo troubles follow penguins

The local publication shares that Monash University conducted research focusing on penguins in Phillip Island Nature Parks, led by Professor Richard Reina, who spent over 20 years studying the birds.

The study revealed that while penguins are considered a loyal species and known to stick to one partner, they also engage in fun on the side. Over 13 breeding seasons, researchers observed 1000 penguin pairs and recorded 250 divorces.

Mzansi speaks on penguin marriages

After seeing the post, the comment section was soon flooded with humourous comments from amused social media users who found it funny that animals had relationship troubles, too. In contrast, others wondered what could have led to the divorce rate.

User @Lobi Clvester added:

"Even Penguins can't take it anymore.. mjolo is a pandemic 🤣."

User @Yusuf Ismail shared:

"Even the penguins are suffering 😢🐧💔. When penguins get divorced, does the partner take half of the ice ❄️☃️🧊?"

User @Tebogo Dot Khoza joked:

"Mjolo is so cruel it has moved to animals🤣🤣🤣."

User @Janet van Zyl commented:

"Nature has a way of managing population growth...if ALL conditions aren't favourable, they won't breed. Thus with their only food source being threatened/so limited, they won't breed."

User @Mandisi Fuzafulele shared:

"As long as there is no in-community or prenups involved, they just go their separate ways."

User @Wandile Ngema teased:

"It told you about this GNU even penguins 🐧 can't cope. 🤬🤬🤬🤬."

User @Themba Havoc said:

"Penguins have adopted cheating 🤧🤧🤧."

User @Amukelani Mbhoni Ngobeni added:

"It's the spillover from human' unpleasant decisions 🤣🤣."

