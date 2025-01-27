A local babe was invited to a glamorous event when she made an unforgettable impression, not by sipping, but by serving

The wine enthusiast turned heads at the event while leaving social media users entertained after the clip was shared on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comment section to share their amusement while others noted how bouncers would have chased them from the bar

A wine reviewer and enthusiast turned heads after she bypassed traditions, headed straight to the bar, and began serving wine to other attendees.

The moment was captured and shared by @sipwithmimi on the video streaming platform TikTok and it went viral, gaining 1.4M views.

The babe shows off bartending skills

The clip opens with @sipwithmimi effortlessly manoeuvring behind the bar, picking up wine bottles, and confidently explaining the various options to guests as though she were an official sommelier hired for the day. The actual serving staff, rather than intervening, watched in amusement, impressed by her poise and natural charm.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is impressed by the woman's confidence

The clip drew a wave of reactions from social media users who were entertained by the woman's instant reaction and loved her boldness. Many shared that @sipwithmimi's pretty privilege might have played a role in the reason no one called the bouncers on her joking that if it was them they would have been chased away from the event.

User @NicoleSoExtra commented:

"The gentleman is so impressed 😂."

User @MUSIC NOTE added:

"This is pretty privilege 😂😂😂❤️."

User @UppityAfricanKingdom said:

"The guy wants to ask who you are but is so impressed by your work he doesn't want to disturb."

User @Thee💕Monalisa shared

"🥰His smile sent me straight to love at first sight🥰."

User @Okm added:

"Social anxiety fears you! ❤️🤣."

User @Noks asked:

"What happened next?😂😂😂😂Love it!"

