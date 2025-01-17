Rachel Kolisi has continued to struggle through her healing phase amid ongoing divorce issues with South African rugby star, Siya Kolisi

The South African businesswoman claimed she questioned her existence while narrating how her day went on Thursday evening

Netizens show sympathy to Rachel as they shared encouraging words to her on social media as she go through another healing phase

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Siya Kolisi's estranged wife, Rachel, has shown different healing stages amid the ongoing divorce issue with the Springboks star.

The two South African celebrities were considered a perfect couple during their eight years of marriage, but the sudden announcement of their divorce in October 2024 came as a surprise to many.

Fans of the couple hoped they might retrace their steps and get back together, but recent signs and messages from both parties (especially from Rachel) show a reunion is far from it.

Rachel Kolisi and Siya Kolisi during the South African Springboks Rugby World Cup Champions Tour in 2019. Photo: Ashley Vlotman.

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Kolisi questions her existence amid divorce

Rachel Kolisi, who celebrated the New Year alone for the first time in so many years, took to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 16, 2025, to narrate how her day went.

Rather than having a full glimpse of how she spent her day, she started the morning by questioning her existence, making navigating through the day hard.

She posted a picture of herself wearing a face treatment device with an inscription explaining how her day went.

"Woke up this morning questioning my existence. The day started off REALLY hard," she said.

"But I don't want my storm to rain on my kids, so I put some good vibe music on to get ready for school - did the school drop, went to work out, went to work, listened to great podcast, journaled, did the school pick up and cooked dinner with the kids to some good vibe music. Cuddled my kids a little extra tonight at bedtime.

"Now I'm putting some effort into some self-care to finish off the day!

"Just sharing cuz I know there are SO MANY of you navigating similar seasons - won't last forever."

Rachel Kolisi questions her existence in a latest post on Instagram as she continues her healing journey amid Divorce from Siya Kolisi. Photo: Rachel Kolisi.

Source: UGC

SA reacts to Rachel Kolisi's healing process

Pearl Madiba said:

"May your healing start with God, he can restore broken hearts, and wipe away your tears🙏❤️praying."

karie_moserwa wrote:

"I know this stage."

Lerato🎀 commented:

"This too shall pass."

EveryonelovesNoxy reacted:

"It gets better with time.took me a whole year❤️, I’m glad I took time to heal.you will look back and be proud of yourself for handling this like a pro because umgowo is not easy ..don’t go back to him."

vendaluv shared:

"please hang in there just for us ..I am in the same shoes as you.. love u."

vickycarneysa implied:

"It’s a lengthy process… all the best warrior… you got this."

Hurricane wrote:

"Trust the process maRachy , pain is growth."

Siya shares cryptic message after Rachel's subtle dig

Briefly News earlier reported that Siya Kolisi quoted scriptures on his social media page after Rachel Kolisi threw shade at him on Instagram.

The former South African power couple have continued to give updates about their life on their different pages on social media amid the ongoing divorce saga.

Source: Briefly News