“Redecorating My Class”: Creative Grade 7 Teacher Turns Into Interior Designer

A young teacher, Felicity Vilakazi, shared a video of herself redecorating her classroom for her Grade 7 students

The local teacher chose a theme based on a popular Disney and Pixar movie for her colourful classroom

Some members of the online community showed an interest in her creativity, asking questions about where she got her ideas and supplies

The start of a new school year brings not only the preparation of lesson plans but also the effort to create a welcoming classroom environment for learners.

One educator shared her approach to transforming her classroom, making the space inviting and conducive to learning.

From teacher to interior designer

TikTok user and teacher Felicity Zinhle Vilakazi uploaded a video on the social media platform showing how she transformed her classroom for her Grade 7 learners.

The young woman wrote:

"Redecorating my class using the Inside Out theme, featuring Santa’s favourite little helpers."

At the end of the clip, Felicity proudly admired her work, which included a lot of time dedicated to researching, cutting and pasting.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to redecorated classroom

A few local members of the online community loved what Felicity had done to her classroom and added their thoughts in the comment section.

In love with what they had seen on their For You Page, @nonhlanhla.dhlamini said to the creative being:

"You are such a cool teacher."

@m.h.u.m.a.n positively wrote in the comment section:

"A teacher by heart."

@semakalengmsibi wanted to know:

"Which websites did you use for your classroom design?"

Felicity said to the app user:

"All the Inside Out-themed posters I designed myself, and the rest I found on Twinkl."

A curious @hlehlemooi asked the young lady:

"Do you have EMS wall art or charts?"

The teacher responded to the TikTokker:

"Yes, I do. I will upload the last part of my class decor once I’m done with the whole class. It's just taking longer now since the kids are back."

