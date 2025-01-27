Global site navigation

“The Most Beautiful Car”: Mzansi Man Flexes New Car Journey, SA Gushes Over His Ride
by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A man recently went viral on social media after he flaunted his journey to purchase his new car
  • The gent's vehicle sparked a massive buzz on the internet, and the TikTok video gained massive traction
  • South Africans were hyped up as they flooded the comments section, gushing over the guy's whip

One man in Mzansi captured the attention of many after he showed off his stunning vehicle, which he purchased.

A South African man flaunted his new car in a TikTok video.
A South African man flexed his new car in a TikTok video. Image: @king.pmdgm
Source: TikTok

SA celebrates gent with a new car

The man who goes under the social media handle @king.pmdgm gave viewers a glimpse into his journey to buying his car.

In the TikTok video, he showcased how he arrived at the car dealership in his work uniform as he proudly unveiled his new set of wheels sparking joy and admiration among Mzansi netizens.

@king.pmdgm gm’s achievement resonated deeply with many viewers, as he highlighted the hard work and determination it took to reach this milestone. The footage quickly went viral online, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

The clip serves as a reminder to many in South Africa that dreams can come true with dedication and consistency.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is in awe of the man's car

The online community loved the heartwarming clip and many flooded the post raving over the gent's brand new whip.

Jaybee said:

"The most beautiful car from Haval."

Tinyiko Lowa Smile wrote:

"Wow, I like this car how much is it per month?"

Vikilisious commented:

"Congratulations and drive safe out there God bless."

Nokwazi Nkosi expressed:

"Wow, congratulations beautiful car."

Knowly replied:

"I'm so in love with this car, been thinking about it for days now. Congratulations."
South African men flaunt their rides

