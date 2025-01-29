A Nigerian content creator took to social media to show her grocery shopping experience in South Africa, showcasing what $270 can buy at a local supermarket

The extensive grocery haul included everything from basic staples to frozen goods, highlighting the purchasing power of US dollars in South African stores

South African social media users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, with many suggesting alternative shopping destinations for better value

A woman shared a video showing what 270 dollars can get you in an SA supermarket, highlighting the cost of living. Images: @mibiafolabi

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian woman living in South Africa has sparked an interesting discussion about the cost of living after sharing her grocery shopping experience on social media. Content creator @mibiafolabi displayed her purchases, which she bought with only 270 US dollars (approximately R5000).

She showed a variety of groceries including pasta, rice, spices, honey, almonds, tea bags, fruit juice, fresh produce, frozen vegetables, meats, cooking oil, and even cleaning supplies.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Cost of living comparison

Living expenses in South Africa differ by city, with Cape Town being the most expensive. For context, the monthly cost for a family of four averages around R37,302, excluding rent. In cities like Johannesburg, a single person's monthly expenses typically reach R11,878, while Durban offers more affordable living at R10,421.

The creator’s $270 grocery haul is about 14% of the average family’s monthly expenses, making it a pretty big shopping trip by local standards.

A woman shared a video on her shopping haul that she used just 270 US dollars to buy. Her clip went viral with many suggesting she use cheaper stores. Images: @mibiafolabi

Source: TikTok

SA weighs in on grocery prices

The video concluded with @mibiafolabi posing an intriguing question to her viewers:

"Will it buy the same, less, or more where you live?"

@Fanisa responded with laughter:

"😂😂😂 Wow... How much $270 South African rand?"

@chrisjanuary316 joked:

"That is close to 6K in rands... You can almost purchase the entire supermarket 😂😂"

@Gaby offered shopping advice:

"It could get you a lot more had you bought from wholesalers, like Makro."

@UnstoppableWoman lamented:

"Woooh, cries in Canada 😭😭"

@Jesus Christ_🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 questioned:

"Did you buy at spar?😂😂😂... You should have got more"

@Isaka Mamabolo suggested:

"Thats about 4 800 Rands, I swear you can get more groceries if you shop around."

More shopping stories making headlines

Briefly News recently reported on a Cape Town woman's luxurious lifestyle that caught Mzansi's attention when she shared her weekly grocery shopping experience at Woolworths, leaving many stunned at the amount spent.

recently reported on a Cape Town woman's luxurious lifestyle that caught Mzansi's attention when she shared her weekly grocery shopping experience at Woolworths, leaving many stunned at the amount spent. One woman's online shopping adventure turned into a cautionary tale after her bar fridge purchase from China left her with regrets and a viral unboxing video.

A man's Valentine's Day shopping choices at Clicks sparked debate online, with his selection of practical hygiene items leaving social media users divided about his gift-giving approach.

Source: Briefly News