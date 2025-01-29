“Will It Be the Same Where You Are?”: Naija Woman’s Grocery Haul Sparks Debate on SA Cost of Living
- A Nigerian content creator took to social media to show her grocery shopping experience in South Africa, showcasing what $270 can buy at a local supermarket
- The extensive grocery haul included everything from basic staples to frozen goods, highlighting the purchasing power of US dollars in South African stores
- South African social media users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, with many suggesting alternative shopping destinations for better value
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A Nigerian woman living in South Africa has sparked an interesting discussion about the cost of living after sharing her grocery shopping experience on social media. Content creator @mibiafolabi displayed her purchases, which she bought with only 270 US dollars (approximately R5000).
She showed a variety of groceries including pasta, rice, spices, honey, almonds, tea bags, fruit juice, fresh produce, frozen vegetables, meats, cooking oil, and even cleaning supplies.
Watch the TikTok video below.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Cost of living comparison
Living expenses in South Africa differ by city, with Cape Town being the most expensive. For context, the monthly cost for a family of four averages around R37,302, excluding rent. In cities like Johannesburg, a single person's monthly expenses typically reach R11,878, while Durban offers more affordable living at R10,421.
The creator’s $270 grocery haul is about 14% of the average family’s monthly expenses, making it a pretty big shopping trip by local standards.
SA weighs in on grocery prices
The video concluded with @mibiafolabi posing an intriguing question to her viewers:
"Will it buy the same, less, or more where you live?"
@Fanisa responded with laughter:
"😂😂😂 Wow... How much $270 South African rand?"
@chrisjanuary316 joked:
"That is close to 6K in rands... You can almost purchase the entire supermarket 😂😂"
@Gaby offered shopping advice:
"It could get you a lot more had you bought from wholesalers, like Makro."
@UnstoppableWoman lamented:
"Woooh, cries in Canada 😭😭"
@Jesus Christ_🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 questioned:
"Did you buy at spar?😂😂😂... You should have got more"
@Isaka Mamabolo suggested:
"Thats about 4 800 Rands, I swear you can get more groceries if you shop around."
More shopping stories making headlines
- Briefly News recently reported on a Cape Town woman's luxurious lifestyle that caught Mzansi's attention when she shared her weekly grocery shopping experience at Woolworths, leaving many stunned at the amount spent.
- One woman's online shopping adventure turned into a cautionary tale after her bar fridge purchase from China left her with regrets and a viral unboxing video.
- A man's Valentine's Day shopping choices at Clicks sparked debate online, with his selection of practical hygiene items leaving social media users divided about his gift-giving approach.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za