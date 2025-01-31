A hun on TikTok trolled South African women on a viral trend for having bad taste in Mzansi men

The bold lady named Nikki expressed that it was okay that people hated her because she never had to lower her standards

Mzansi ladies responded to her in a thread of 22 comments which helped generate almost a hundred thousand views on her post

South African ladies have shared their reasons for settling in toxic relationships and why they don’t leave cheating partners.

A lady became for SA women in a now-viral TikTok post. Image: @exclusiv3_nikki

Source: TikTok

One hun was not about that life and put the girls on blast for their poor choices when it came to love.

Hun shames South African ladies for poor taste in men

A young South African lady hopped on a viral TikTok challenge and had Mzansi gagged. She chose to attack South African women for falling for men she deemed to be at the bottom of the barrel.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The popular TikTok trend is “Hating me is valid” where people share they understand the hate towards them by a certain group. The Mzansi hun shared that she understands why people don’t like her because of her dating preference:

“Hating me is valid because I’ve never dated a coach, taxi driver or someone’s father.”

The hun came for sugar babies who often associate themselves with older men who happen to be taxi drivers, coaches or married men with children. She shamed the ladies who had pursued a relationship with the mentioned men.

See the TikTok post below:

A hun exposed the dating patterns of SA women. Image: @exclusiv3_nikki

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to woman bashing ladies’ dating preferences

A lady accepted being hated by SA women after bashing them. Image: @exclusiv3_nikki

Source: TikTok

Social media users shared their thoughts about the lady’s viral clip and commented:

@fb.momsloveme agreed with the lady until her category came up:

“You lost me at someone’s father.”

@🎀MaMthembi added:

“Or even a teacher!”

@bella sighed:

“You lost me at coach.”

@nolo nodded:

“Oh, yes.”

@Uncel Zeb asked:

“How about someone's uncle?”

@short.mami commented:

“You forgot the transport driver.”

@⚠ur.tannies.fav💆😩 wondered:

“I love this one because why are all the huns doing all of the above?”

@TheyENVY_$C0TTY asked:

“Why would we hate you?”

@𝒌𝒆𝒛𝒍𝒚𝒏𝒏.🧚🏽‍♀️ outed herself:

“But I have dated someone’s younger brother.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

South Africans comforted a hurting lady after her boyfriend slept with her best friend of over 10 years

Mzansi women opened up about why they stay with unfaithful partners under a now-viral TikTok post

A South African gent went viral after discussing on TikTok why Mzansi women get cheated on by their partners

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News