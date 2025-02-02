Ugandan Woman Complains After SA Visa Rejection in TikTok Video, Mzansi Approves of Stricter DHA
- A Ugandan woman went viral in South Africa after sharing her struggles to secure a tourist visa
- The lady shared the reason her visa was denied and expressed disappointment over the process
- South Africans reacted with their thoughts on the Ugandan woman's plight with getting a South African visa
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
One woman opened up about how hard it is for her to get a visa to travel to South Africa. The Ugandan shared that she had plans for a leisurely visit to Mzansi.
The video of the lady on X received over 90,000 views. Many people commented on the video and were brutally honest as they shared openings about the Ugandan woman's struggles.
Ugandan struggles to travel to South Africa
In a video originally shared on TikTok that was reposted on X by PSALive, a woman from Uganda detailed that she applied for a South African visa and was rejected. The rejection was especially disturbing for her because she had booked flights and a hotel.
CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.
The lady detailed that her visa was rejected because authorities did not understand the reasons for her visit and she was told that they are stricter with Ugandans because of past trends of criminals entering the country. Watch the video of the Ugandan woman explaining below:
SA happy about Ugandan's rejected visa
Many people commented that they were happy to hear that South African authorities were strict about visa distribution. Some peeps were not impressed by the idea that people from neighbouring African countries were labelled criminals. Others encouraged the Department of Home Affairs to tighten immigration and tourist laws.
Orate_Orate said:
"It always affects innocent people and this is why everyone should be standing together against criminals."
@xmxo_ complimented Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber:
"I did not imagine that a white man would do his job."
@GrandZacharia was not pleased:
"Surprised how your account has survived this far. It should be closed. Are you suggesting that African visitors are not welcome to legally visit SA. This can’t be a public expression from an account like yours."
@Donald97223322 countered:
"Strict immigration laws are the way. As Patriots, we welcome this level of patriotism."
@THEETHATOR agreed:
"Guys, ke lefatshe la rona. Right of admission is reserved. We are not obligated to let people in even if our reason is we just don’t want to. And we must do this for the Euros and Mericas too."
@_maxwellmotai celebrated:
"I need more rejections like this."
Immigrants in South Africa get in trouble
- A Zimbabwean TikToker was dragged and cancelled after making a video complaining about South Africa.
- Briefly News reported on an American woman who took to TikTok criticising South Africans and many roasted her in response.
- People were annoyed by a woman who listed what she learned while visiting Mzansi and she focused on the country's economy.
- Online users reacted strongly after a foreign man showed off his documents amid the spaza shop crackdown.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za