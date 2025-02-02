A Ugandan woman went viral in South Africa after sharing her struggles to secure a tourist visa

The lady shared the reason her visa was denied and expressed disappointment over the process

South Africans reacted with their thoughts on the Ugandan woman's plight with getting a South African visa

One woman opened up about how hard it is for her to get a visa to travel to South Africa. The Ugandan shared that she had plans for a leisurely visit to Mzansi.

A Ugandan woman posted a TikTok video complaining about her South African visa being rejected. Image: Gallo Images / Svetlana Repnitskaya

Source: Getty Images

The video of the lady on X received over 90,000 views. Many people commented on the video and were brutally honest as they shared openings about the Ugandan woman's struggles.

Ugandan struggles to travel to South Africa

In a video originally shared on TikTok that was reposted on X by PSALive, a woman from Uganda detailed that she applied for a South African visa and was rejected. The rejection was especially disturbing for her because she had booked flights and a hotel.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

The lady detailed that her visa was rejected because authorities did not understand the reasons for her visit and she was told that they are stricter with Ugandans because of past trends of criminals entering the country. Watch the video of the Ugandan woman explaining below:

SA happy about Ugandan's rejected visa

Many people commented that they were happy to hear that South African authorities were strict about visa distribution. Some peeps were not impressed by the idea that people from neighbouring African countries were labelled criminals. Others encouraged the Department of Home Affairs to tighten immigration and tourist laws.

The Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber (back, left) applauded by an online user over visa rejections. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Orate_Orate said:

"It always affects innocent people and this is why everyone should be standing together against criminals."

@xmxo_ complimented Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber:

"I did not imagine that a white man would do his job."

@GrandZacharia was not pleased:

"Surprised how your account has survived this far. It should be closed. Are you suggesting that African visitors are not welcome to legally visit SA. This can’t be a public expression from an account like yours."

@Donald97223322 countered:

"Strict immigration laws are the way. As Patriots, we welcome this level of patriotism."

@THEETHATOR agreed:

"Guys, ke lefatshe la rona. Right of admission is reserved. We are not obligated to let people in even if our reason is we just don’t want to. And we must do this for the Euros and Mericas too."

@_maxwellmotai celebrated:

"I need more rejections like this."

Immigrants in South Africa get in trouble

A Zimbabwean TikToker was dragged and cancelled after making a video complaining about South Africa.

Briefly News reported on an American woman who took to TikTok criticising South Africans and many roasted her in response.

reported on an American woman who took to TikTok criticising South Africans and many roasted her in response. People were annoyed by a woman who listed what she learned while visiting Mzansi and she focused on the country's economy.

Online users reacted strongly after a foreign man showed off his documents amid the spaza shop crackdown.

Source: Briefly News