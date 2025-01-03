A woman from America who was a tourist in South Africa shared the five things she learned while in the country

One of her reviews looked at her perspective of the country's affordability and how strong her currency was against the rand

Her take on South Africa had a few locals up in arms and expressing their thoughts in the comments

A woman from the United States of America told people what she learned about Mzansi. Images: @healthgirlgonevir

Source: TikTok

There's no doubt that South Africa remains a top destination for travellers looking for unique experiences abroad. However, when an American woman shared the five lessons she learned during her stay, locals were less than impressed with her review.

US woman's take on SA

A woman using the TikTok handle @healthgirlgonevir uploaded a post telling app users what she experienced while travelling in South Africa. One take that had many residents up in arms was when she said:

"Everything is cheap in South Africa. 1USD is R18. I could get my entire summer wardrobe for $300 (R5 610)."

She also claimed that when it came to dating in the country, the dating app Tinder didn't work and "57% of the women cheat."

The travelling TikTokker also shared she enjoyed the food quality but urged people to stay away from kotas.

Speaking about the nightlife, she said:

"Better nightlife than Las Vegas and Miami combined. Don't show up to a club before 12am. Check out Drama Club in Cape Town."

Lastly, thanks to filtered showerheads, she raved about South Africa's water quality. Although, many people in the comment section felt this review was part of an advertisement.

Take a look at the TikTok picture post here.

SA unimpressed with US woman's take on country

Several local social media users headed to the post's comment section to express their thoughts about what the American woman had learned while exploring South Africa.

@dat_guy080 shared their opinion, writing:

"Things being cheaper in countries less developed than others isn't an indicator of a good economy, it just means it's not that developed or your currency is stronger, which it is."

@jeydi_za said with a laugh:

"I live in South Africa, and I just discovered we have showers with filters."

@nox.noxolo added in the comment section:

"Ma'am, please, everything is expensive. Stop, please stop. Maybe Ramaphosa is seeing these videos."

@__uncleaunty told the traveller:

"It’s not cheap for locals. You guys make it expensive for us to live here."

A saddened @thembisile._.m shared:

"I hate it that they see goodness in this country and we can’t."

