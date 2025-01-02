“We Had So Much Fun”: Woman Shows R100 Kayaking Activity in Cape Town
- A young woman plugged social media users with a fun and affordable activity in Cape Town
- The content creator noted that the water-based activity could either be done alone or with a partner
- Members of the online community showed an interest in what they saw on their For You Pages
Now that summer has arrived, many people flock to Cape Town's waters to soak up the sun and enjoy refreshing outdoor activities. One woman captured attention by showing a fun and affordable water-based activity in the Mother City.
Summer fun in the Cape Town sun
A young TikTok content creator named Celestine took to her shared account to show app users, particularly those in Cape Town, a fun activity that costs only R100 per person and can be done solo or with a partner.
She said about the 30-minute adventure:
"Kayak Clifton is located in Clifton, and we had so much fun giving it a try on a hot summer day."
Take a look at the TikTok video below:
R100 kayaking intrigues SA
Several social media users headed to the post's comment section to share their thoughts about the affordable activity perfect for the summer days.
An excited @travel.vlogger.diary exclaimed:
"Looks like so much fun!"
@user5360284033076, who was familiar with the activity, shared:
"I did it a few times, but some days you can't because the waves can get rough sometimes."
@ruedzaishe laughed and asked:
"What if the sharks come?"
@duchess191 added in the comments:
"It looks like a nice activity."
@aaronjadejacobs said to the public:
"Looks lovely. Just don't fall in!"
@itslady_lee, who wasn't as intrigued as others, wrote in the comment section with a laugh:
"The way I would be kayaking on the sand because my open ocean phobia could never."
