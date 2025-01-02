“We Had So Much Fun”: Woman Shows R100 Kayaking Activity in Cape Town

A young woman plugged social media users with a fun and affordable activity in Cape Town

The content creator noted that the water-based activity could either be done alone or with a partner

Members of the online community showed an interest in what they saw on their For You Pages

A young woman enjoyed affordable kayaking in Cape Town. Images: @celestinekampire, @zar_reviews

Now that summer has arrived, many people flock to Cape Town's waters to soak up the sun and enjoy refreshing outdoor activities. One woman captured attention by showing a fun and affordable water-based activity in the Mother City.

Summer fun in the Cape Town sun

A young TikTok content creator named Celestine took to her shared account to show app users, particularly those in Cape Town, a fun activity that costs only R100 per person and can be done solo or with a partner.

She said about the 30-minute adventure:

"Kayak Clifton is located in Clifton, and we had so much fun giving it a try on a hot summer day."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

R100 kayaking intrigues SA

Several social media users headed to the post's comment section to share their thoughts about the affordable activity perfect for the summer days.

An excited @travel.vlogger.diary exclaimed:

"Looks like so much fun!"

@user5360284033076, who was familiar with the activity, shared:

"I did it a few times, but some days you can't because the waves can get rough sometimes."

@ruedzaishe laughed and asked:

"What if the sharks come?"

@duchess191 added in the comments:

"It looks like a nice activity."

@aaronjadejacobs said to the public:

"Looks lovely. Just don't fall in!"

@itslady_lee, who wasn't as intrigued as others, wrote in the comment section with a laugh:

"The way I would be kayaking on the sand because my open ocean phobia could never."

