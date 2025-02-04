One young man has Mzansi covered as he gave insight into the top three degrees to study that would guarantee an individual a job locally and internationally

The TikTok video caught the attention of many gathering loads of views, likes and comments

The online community responded to the gent's claims as they shared their opinions in the comments

A man in Mzansi captured the attention of many people in Mzansi after he shared the three degrees that offer high chances of securing employment both in South Africa and abroad.

A man listed the top three degrees to study that would land an individual a job locally and globally. Image: @larreth

Source: TikTok

Man lists top 3 degrees for jobs locally & globally

According to the man who goes under the social media handle @larreth, these fields not only provide solid local opportunities but also make graduates highly competitive in the global job market.

Starting from third place are engineering degrees with various disciplines like civil, mechanical, and electrical etc. Engineers are always in demand, and many South African institutions offer world-class engineering programs.

Due to the expanding infrastructure projects both locally and internationally engineering degrees are highly sought after both locally and globally.

As technology continues to dominate industries worldwide it is only fair that data science degrees secure the second place positions placing IT and computer science graduates at the forefront of the job market. @larreth went on to say the following:

"AI is on the rise and data is the foundation of AI."

Taking the number one position is computer science degrees, with @larreth placing a huge emphasis on everything in today's society taking the digital route, putting this degree in extremely high demand.

Watch the video below:

SA voices their opinions on degrees in demand

The online community shared their thoughts on the degrees in demand as they took to the comments section, saying:

Sfundo999 Sfundo said:

"On computer science, the AI will cook them out."

Promise inquired:

"What about a bachelor of earth science in hydrology and water resources."

Satisfying replied:

"Cap, not engineering."

Lee Gounder commented:

"Phycology is becoming very important because mental health issues are on the rise."

