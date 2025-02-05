A Mzansi baddie outed herself on TikTok after being choked by her strong body odour on her way to town

The young woman filmed a video reacting to the strong smell coming from her armpit during a bus ride

Social media users experienced secondhand embarrassment and wondered why the woman was comfortable enough to share her experience

There are multiple ways to clean your body in order to eliminate strong body odour by bathing and choosing the right diet

Body odour is natural for all humans but proper hygiene can help reduce strong and nauseating smells.

A Mzansi lady choked on her strong body odour. Image: @kelso_r

Source: TikTok

The right diet and a specifically curated routine could be the key to looking and smelling fresh regularly.

SA floored by lady choked by her own stinking armpits on bus

A young baddie, Keletso, could not handle a strong smell during a bus ride and decided to check where it came from. She swiped her armpits and sniffed her fingers only to choke on her nauseating body odour.

Keletso confessed that she forgot to wear deodorant and explained:

“I thought I looked all fresh until the smell hit me. That’s when I knew I messed up. I literally forgot my deodorant.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

5 ways to eliminate nauseating body odour

Although body odour is natural, some of the smells our bodies create are unpleasant and unbearable. According to NHD, body odour can be easily reduced by sticking to a consistent hygienic routine like:

Washing armpits, groin and feet at least twice a day with soap and thoroughly drying the body after

Shaving armpits regularly

Using suitable deodorants and antiperspirants

Changing and washing clothes

Priorities wearing natural favours such as silk, cotton and wool

Wear antibacterial socks

Do not too much spicy good

Do not abuse caffeine or alcohol

A baddie sniffed her smelly armpits on a bus. Image: @kelso_r

Source: TikTok

Mzansi stunned by lady choking on strong body odour

Social media users were floored by the young lady’s reaction to her smelly armpits and commented:

@Next➡️ pointed out:

“No cause when the filter came off.”

@AnotherRefilwe wondered:

“Why did you post this video?”

@her. said:

“The way you look good, they won't even think it's your smell.”

@Jakob asked:

“Why would you touch it?”

@Wannie0 confessed:

“Even if I use deodorant sometimes I smell too. It ruins my whole mood.”

@Re.ooo explained:

“At least you can smell yourself, and then you get people who are so unbothered. I don’t know whether they can’t smell it or they just ignore it.”

