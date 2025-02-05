“The Filter Came Off”: SA Floored by Lady Choked by Her Own Stinky Armpits on Bus
- A Mzansi baddie outed herself on TikTok after being choked by her strong body odour on her way to town
- The young woman filmed a video reacting to the strong smell coming from her armpit during a bus ride
- Social media users experienced secondhand embarrassment and wondered why the woman was comfortable enough to share her experience
- There are multiple ways to clean your body in order to eliminate strong body odour by bathing and choosing the right diet
Body odour is natural for all humans but proper hygiene can help reduce strong and nauseating smells.
The right diet and a specifically curated routine could be the key to looking and smelling fresh regularly.
SA floored by lady choked by her own stinking armpits on bus
A young baddie, Keletso, could not handle a strong smell during a bus ride and decided to check where it came from. She swiped her armpits and sniffed her fingers only to choke on her nauseating body odour.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Keletso confessed that she forgot to wear deodorant and explained:
“I thought I looked all fresh until the smell hit me. That’s when I knew I messed up. I literally forgot my deodorant.”
Watch the TikTok video below:
5 ways to eliminate nauseating body odour
Although body odour is natural, some of the smells our bodies create are unpleasant and unbearable. According to NHD, body odour can be easily reduced by sticking to a consistent hygienic routine like:
- Washing armpits, groin and feet at least twice a day with soap and thoroughly drying the body after
- Shaving armpits regularly
- Using suitable deodorants and antiperspirants
- Changing and washing clothes
- Priorities wearing natural favours such as silk, cotton and wool
- Wear antibacterial socks
- Do not too much spicy good
- Do not abuse caffeine or alcohol
Mzansi stunned by lady choking on strong body odour
Social media users were floored by the young lady’s reaction to her smelly armpits and commented:
@Next➡️ pointed out:
“No cause when the filter came off.”
@AnotherRefilwe wondered:
“Why did you post this video?”
@her. said:
“The way you look good, they won't even think it's your smell.”
@Jakob asked:
“Why would you touch it?”
@Wannie0 confessed:
“Even if I use deodorant sometimes I smell too. It ruins my whole mood.”
@Re.ooo explained:
“At least you can smell yourself, and then you get people who are so unbothered. I don’t know whether they can’t smell it or they just ignore it.”
3 More stories by Briefly News
- South Africa shared their opposing views on a woman telling her friend about her strong body odour
- A Mzansi husband was turned off by his wife's body odour and choked by the strong smell while filming content
- One TikTokker ed SA when he taught them how to brush their teeth the right way to avoid smelly breath
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za