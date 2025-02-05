A venomous Mozambique Spitting Cobra was discovered in a ladies' bathroom at Kruger National Park's Masorini Picnic Site, prompting quick action from rangers

Thanks to advanced technology and expert handling, the 1.2-meter snake was safely removed from the toilet rim using a portable endoscopy camera

Mzansi's humorous reactions to the illegal immigrant snake had social media buzzing, while park visitors were urged to exercise extra caution in public restrooms

A spitting cobra was found at the Kruger National Park,s ladies toilets and Mzansi couldn't help but comment. Images: @TzaneenVoice

A routine visit to the ladies restroom at Kruger National Park's Phalaborwa Gate turned into an unexpected wildlife encounter. The discovery of a Mozambique spitting Cobra hiding under a toilet rim was shared by Facebook user @ErikaVorster, with the caption:

"The toilet had to be dismantled, and the 1.2m Mozambique spitting Cobra was captured successfully and released unharmed."

Swift response saves the day

As soon as the snake was spotted, the Phalaborwa Section Ranger received an urgent call for assistance. The Phalaborwa Snake Club, which was fortunately nearby at Sable Dam, quickly responded to the scene and identified the reptile as a Mozambique Spitting Cobra, known for its lethal venom and ability to spray from a distance.

The snake had taken refuge deep within the toilet bowl rim, making traditional capture methods impossible. Using a portable endoscopy camera, experts were able to locate the cobra's exact position before carefully dismantling the toilet to ensure its safe removal and release back into nature.

A venomous snake was found in the ladies toilets in Kruger National Park. Mzansi shared their concerns. Images: @TzaneenVoice

Mzansi reacts to unexpected visitor

@Vision_DT worried:

"The end is near... This never happened before 🥺"

@Tshepiso_Justice joked:

"That snake is like people it sneaks without a passport to South Africa."

@Beverlly_Lebea quipped:

"So now even snakes want to come to South Africa."

@Cde_Thabo_Malola suggested:

"I think they should clean those toilets, they look dirty. Dirty places attracts insects then snakes come looking for snacks."

@Michael_Makwela_Snr advised:

"People shouldn't be afraid to visit their bathrooms because of this post. Mozambican Spitting Cobra has a bad reputation of entering People's houses and sometimes bite people while sleeping on their beds."

@Honourable_Noko shared:

"Yeer, I used to do maintenance on those toilets."

@Chillyboy_Munzhelele revealed:

"That's why I flush first b4 the process!!!"

