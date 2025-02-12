“Living My Best Life”: Woman’s Woolies Mom Practice Session Has SA in Stitches
- A TikTok user amused South Africans with her video showing herself practising being a Woolworths shopper pushing a trolley around the store
- The content creator's caption about manifesting a G-wagon lifestyle resonated with many who share similar dreams
- Mzansi social media users flooded the comments section with their own Woolies dreams, adding Mercedes-Benz G-wagons and pilates to their wishlists
A woman's humorous take on manifesting her dream as a Woolies mom lifestyle has captured hearts across social media. TikTok creator @tiiffanyn_ shared a video of herself confidently pushing a shopping cart through Woolworths, playfully practising for her future aspirational lifestyle.
Watch the TikTok video below.
The premium shopping experience
The content creator captioned her video:
"Me practising being a Woolies mom who pulls up in her G wagon bc that lifestyle is calling me by my full government name."
Her dreams align with Woolworths' reputation as South Africa's premium retailer, known for its high-quality products and superior shopping experience spanning over 86 years.
Woolworths has maintained its position as a market leader by offering more than just groceries. The retailer is renowned for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer experience. Recent analysis shows that despite its premium positioning, Woolworths Food's price increases have remained below national food inflation rates, with an average increase of only 3.1% between 2023 and 2024.
Briefly News spoke to expert Jayshri Rangasamy, who stated:
"Although Woolworths products can seem more expensive and appear non-competitive in the market, they deliver on their quality, which makes a difference. As a consumer, I can attest that their products tend to last longer than similar items purchased at other stores. They also stick by their fresh food promise: 'Growers and suppliers of fresh food are certified through the Woolworths Quality Assurance program'. Any product with this logo means the produce a consumer is purchasing is fresh, safe, and of high quality."
Social media reactions entertain Mzansi
The video sparked amusing responses from viewers sharing similar dreams:
@Karladoesitbetter 🫶🏼 shared:
"Already a Woolies girl, I just need to be a wife, a mom and I need my husband to buy me a G wagon."
@ajb3rry.09 admitted:
"All I need is a husband and a G wagon😍"
@marsha knight emphasized:
"I just need the G Wagon still😭😭😭 This life is not the same if there's no g wagon involved😂"
@Joalane dreamed:
"A mum who goes to pilates after dropping the kids at school, goes shopping, lunch at Tasha's….🥺 Manifesting."
@thekhutsom__ declared:
"Been a Woolies girlie, with expensive taste of wine but my husband should love woolies just like how I love it. A G wagon or AMG would do 😭❤️"
@Doobie boasted:
"Already a Woolies wife, all I'm missing is the G wagon 🙏😩"
@Nokwanda❤️ Mhlambo affirmed:
"We deserve all that, I swear 🥺🥰"
