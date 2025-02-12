Mall Mayhem: Man Reviews the Top 5 Worst-Located Shopping Centres in SA Metros

A data scientist for a location intelligence startup, Phelelani Mkhize, shared his take on the worst-located shopping malls in local metros

Phelelani shared with Briefly News what information he based his findings on regarding his list

Social media users who viewed the TikTok video felt other shopping centres needed to be mentioned, while other app users disagreed with the findings

Briefly News reached out to the shopping malls mentioned in the video. This is a developing story

A local man shared what he thought were the worst-located malls in South African metros. Images: @geokeys70

Source: TikTok

When heading to the mall, most shoppers seek comfort and convenience on top of having a peaceful experience. One local man looked at the opposite and shared a list of what he believed were the worst-located shopping centres across South African metros.

All about the location

TikTokker Phelelani Mkhize, a data scientist for a location intelligence startup, took to his account on the app to share what he thought were the Top 5 malls that fit the list.

When asked what information he based his findings on for each mall, the man (who stated he shopped at all the malls mentioned in the clip) shared with Briefly News:

"The video evaluates the locations of malls based on criteria I think consumers would naturally use to decide whether to travel to them out of convenience or whatever purpose."

Phelelani's list of malls

Below is the list of five of the shopping malls Phelelani feels have the worst locations in the metros:

Irene Village Mall: Centurion

Starting in last place, the TikTokker shared that it was on the list not because it is poorly located but because it was built near "the one part of Gauteng that's riddled with sinkholes."

Northgate Shopping Centre: Northriding, Johannesburg

The data scientist stated that while it was in a decent area, Northgate Shopping Cetre isn't frequently used by shoppers living in the area.

"All the robots that lead up to Northgate don't work, and I can tell you for a fact all the retailers there are struggling."

Forest Hill City Shopping Centre: Centurion

Phelelani told app users:

"This is an interesting one because it's right next to the highway, but getting into that shopping centre needs you to get off the highway, see the mall, point at it, get off the off-ramp, take a left turn and another left turn, and another left turn."

He remarked that it was even worse visiting the mall from Johannesburg as people would be on the other side of the highway.

Baywest Mall: Gqeberha

Baywest Mall has many stores, including Nitro Park, an entertainment facility which boasts arcade games and a bowling alley. Image: @baywestmall

Source: Instagram

Coming in at second place, Phelelani shared that Baywest Mall could be exempt from the list as it is "super regional."

He added that the mall was developed on the premise that developments in and around the shopping centre would grow within 10 years. However, a decade had already passed with no such developments.

The Villa Shopping Centre: Pretoria

Based in Pretoria, the Villa Shopping Centre, also known as the Ghost Mall, was never complete and therefore took the number-one spot on Phelelani's list of worst-located shopping centres within South African metros.

According to reports, R3.5 billion was invested into the project, which started in 2009 and was said to be complete in 2011. Only 75% of the structure was complete.

Phelelani also thought it wouldn't have survived due to the surrounding, thriving malls in the area.

Take a look at Phelelani's video below:

Mzansi shares their opinions

Several local shoppers headed to the comment section to express their thoughts about the malls mentioned as well other other shopping centres they thought could be added to the list. Others disagreed with the review.

A surprised @bridgetandlife asked Phelelani:

"How can you leave out Cradlestone Mall?"

@lebo.mkhwanazi0 shared in the comments:

"Irene Village Mall must stay there. I like to go in and out of a shopping centre. No parking hassles or long queues in shops."

@_hmwk told the online community:

"Zambezi Mall is weird, spooky, and dark."

@lerato.lalove shared with the public:

"I know Forest Hill only from waving to it on the N14. I used to go out of my way to go to Baywest Mall, though."

@mrshillston added their thoughts in the comment section:

"You should have mentioned Cedar. What is keeping Cedar are Woolworths and the eateries."

An intrigued @bra.kaybee stated to the man:

"Do best-located malls this time."

Briefly News contacted the malls named in the video but has yet to receive a comment.

