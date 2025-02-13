Man Adds Mzansi Twist to Viral Duet, Leaving SA Cracking Up Over Hilarious Video
- One guy in South Africa had people cracking up with laughter over his hilarious antics that went viral
- The video amused the online community and it gained loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- Mzansi netizens burst out into laughter as they flocked to the comments section cracking jokes
A young gent has taken the internet by storm with his hilarious and unique take on a viral duet.
Gent gives viral duet a Mzansi flavour
The content creator shared a clip on Instagram, which showcases his comedic spin on the trending social media challenge.
In the video, the man who goes by the handle Thatosuperstar can be seen in the footage where he attached a clip of two ladies and gentlemen who participated in the due challenge. The huns sang a song by Christina Perri titled A Thousand Years while the gent another song.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Thatosuperstar hopped in by adding his own take as he changed it up to a commercial advert which left Mzansi in a fit of laughter.
The content creator said the following in his video after the duet:
"Clientele life funeral plan, always there for you."
Thatosuperstar's footage went on to become a hit on social media gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments on the platform.
SA bursts out in laughter
Social media users were extremely amused by the man's hilarious antics as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts.
Cureenj said:
"When South Africans are involved it will either be talented or comedic."
Thediaryofgreatness was amused:
"The ending was worth it."
Megablayze wrote:
"The patience to deliver such a powerful line."
Kimjansen777 commented:
"We are such an unserious nation."
South African men dance in hilarious video
- Briefly News previously reported that a group of men dancing on the street at 3 am left many people on the internet in stitches, and the clip went viral.
- A hilarious video of a group of men dancing is making rounds online, and the gentlemen amused many.
- This man set the internet ablaze with his killer dance moves in a now-viral TikTok video making rounds on social media.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za