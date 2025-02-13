Man Adds Mzansi Twist to Viral Duet, Leaving SA Cracking Up Over Hilarious Video

One guy in South Africa had people cracking up with laughter over his hilarious antics that went viral

The video amused the online community and it gained loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

Mzansi netizens burst out into laughter as they flocked to the comments section cracking jokes

A young gent has taken the internet by storm with his hilarious and unique take on a viral duet.

Gent gives viral duet a Mzansi flavour

The content creator shared a clip on Instagram, which showcases his comedic spin on the trending social media challenge.

In the video, the man who goes by the handle Thatosuperstar can be seen in the footage where he attached a clip of two ladies and gentlemen who participated in the due challenge. The huns sang a song by Christina Perri titled A Thousand Years while the gent another song.

Thatosuperstar hopped in by adding his own take as he changed it up to a commercial advert which left Mzansi in a fit of laughter.

The content creator said the following in his video after the duet:

"Clientele life funeral plan, always there for you."

Thatosuperstar's footage went on to become a hit on social media gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments on the platform.

Watch the funny video.

SA bursts out in laughter

Social media users were extremely amused by the man's hilarious antics as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Cureenj said:

"When South Africans are involved it will either be talented or comedic."

Thediaryofgreatness was amused:

"The ending was worth it."

Megablayze wrote:

"The patience to deliver such a powerful line."

Kimjansen777 commented:

"We are such an unserious nation."

