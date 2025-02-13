A Gauteng EMS paramedic shared an emotional video about her decision to leave her secure government position for a better opportunity despite initially planning to stay until retirement

The content creator, still in her EMS uniform, expressed mixed feelings about her resignation, noting that while it wasn't an easy decision, she's pursuing something she's always wanted

South African social media users offered support and advice, with many sharing their own experiences of leaving government positions for better opportunities

A woman shared a video showing how she resigned from being a Gauteng EMS paramedic. Images: @lehlogonolo199

Source: TikTok

TikTok content creator @lehlogonolo199, known for sharing her experiences as a Gauteng EMS paramedic, posted a heartfelt video showing her final moments in government service. In the emotional clip, she reflects on her unexpected career shift while still wearing her EMS uniform.

Watch the TikTok video below.

The path to change

The paramedic explains that while she had initially planned a lifelong career in government service, life and God had different plans. Despite the security of a government position, she decided to pursue a new opportunity that aligned with her long-held aspirations.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) professionals in South Africa usually require extensive qualifications, ranging from basic life support certificates to advanced degrees. With the growing demand for skilled emergency personnel both locally and internationally, many paramedics find themselves exploring various career opportunities beyond government service.

One Gauteng EMS shared a video showing how she felt after she resigned from her government job for something bigger and better. Images: @lehlogonolo199

Source: TikTok

Social media reactions

@sydney cautioned:

"Listen you've already resigned but make sure you know where are you going life is tough out there please don't look for challenges that are not there"

@Lehlogonolo confirmed:

"Got something bigger and better."

@kat chocoholic appreciated:

"🥺🥰🔥Thanks for serving us with dignity 👑"

@Sibusiso encouraged:

"God will make a way trust me, I also went through that, the reality is, it won't be easy but you gonna crossover to the other side."

@lutend⭕️lawrence ✅️ assured:

"ILS is like gold right now, rest assured you will never stay unemployed, all the best with the future ahead."

@lite_me2 supported:

"Good my sister... The Good God continue 2 bless... N our plans are not God's plans.....yooooooo ke emotional lena.. U really making me emotional."

More resignation stories

Briefly News recently reported on a brave South African woman's decision to prioritize her mental health by leaving her job, which sparked important conversations about workplace well-being and self-care.

recently reported on a brave South African woman's decision to prioritize her mental health by leaving her job, which sparked important conversations about workplace well-being and self-care. Defence Minister Angie Motshekga faced criticism after her controversial reaction to calls for her resignation during a crucial parliamentary session about the DRC crisis.

Former EFF member Floyd Shivambu's leadership came under fire as MK Party members voiced their concerns, leading to growing calls for his resignation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News