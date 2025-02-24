“Orania and Umlazi Are the Same”: SA Split As Tourist Visits Afrikaner-Only Town

Wode Maya, a Ghanaian content creator, shared that he travelled to the Northern Cape's Afrikaner-only town, Orania

While there, he interviewed a resident, who provided more information about the private-owned town and whether it was racist

After watching the TikTok video, some people had a problem with how Orania operates, while others applauded their efforts of preservation

A tourist visited Orania to find out more about the controversial town. Images: @mrghanababy

Source: Instagram

Orania, a separatist town located along the Orange River in the Northern Cape, has become quite a controversial place, with many people of colour throwing accusations of racism.

When an African tourist visited the town to get more information from a resident, some internet users had a change of heart.

International traveller visits Orania

Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya shared a video on TikTok where he briefly interviewed an Orania resident, who shared:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Orania is an effort to preserve our culture, heritage and religion to create space for us in the Karoo. We built the town and created infrastructure using our own money and nothing from the government."

Wode Maya, who shared a longer video of his time in the town on his YouTube channel, also asked the resident if Orania exuded racism. The man shared that he did not believe it to be true as people from surrounding areas visited the town, adding:

"The Orania idea, in my opinion, is not a racist idea. Will you find racists here? Like every other place on Earth, I'm sure you will. The idea of preserving our culture is not a racist idea."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Who can visit Orania?

According to Orania's self-catering retreat Wilger Rus, anyone can visit as the town doesn't impose race, nationality, or ethnicity restrictions.

Orania was established in 1991 and prides itself on being a safe and welcoming space for all. Image: @JWEZEE

Source: Twitter

While the self-declared Afrikaner cultural community operates under private ownership, it is still legally a part of South Africa. Although, governance and operations are largely independent.

Internet divided over Orania

Thousands of members of the online community rushed to the comment section with their honest opinions. While some admired that the people of Orania wanted to preserve their heritage and language, others shared they wouldn't feel safe in the area.

@xteepower shared their opinion with the online community:

"Orania and Umlazi or Soweto are the same."

@marswri wrote in the comments:

"As a people, we let too many things slide. Voluntarily or involuntarily, it’s time to move."

@derrickmutts33 told app users:

"If they want to live alone and preserve their culture, respect their wishes and leave them alone."

@ellis2057 wondered in the comment section:

"What if they get married to someone out of their culture? Will they allow that person to come and live there with them?"

@andrewking670 noted how they felt, writing:

"Wow. This should not be tolerated anywhere!"

@aliyah_sumail laughed and stated:

"I want to study in Orania."

@marvinogriffith said to the public:

"I think the idea is okay. If a group of people want to live together, it’s just fine. We need to respect that. Culture is important."

3 Other stories about Orania

Last year, Briefly News reported about a black artist who staged an Afrikaans concert in Orania and became a fan favourite among concert-goers.

reported about a black artist who staged an Afrikaans concert in Orania and became a fan favourite among concert-goers. During the 2024 general election, Julius Malema's political party, Economic Freedom Fighters, received one unexpected vote from an Orania resident.

A viral video showed the apartments in the town, which impressed South African social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News