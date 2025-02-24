"Using Us on Top of Our Money": Woman Refuses to Help Hairdresser, SA Reacts to Viral Video
- A lady went viral on social media after she refused to help her hairdresser which amused many people online
- The woman who paid a hefty sum of money left the hairdresser speechless with her reaction, and the video gained massive traction
- Social media users were entertained as they headed to the comments section, cracking jokes, while some applauded the hun for her actions
One lady captured the attention of many people online with her reaction at a salon that sparked a massive online debate after she refused to assist a hairdresser while getting her hair done.
Woman refuses to help hairdresser
The viral video left social media users divided, with some cracking jokes while others weighed in on the situation.
In the footage shared by Thelmah Amai Emma Jones on Facebook the woman, who had paid a hefty sum of money which amounted to R1000 for her hair service, remained seated while the hairstylist asked her to help out and she refused.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Usually, clients would help with handing out the hair fibre to the hairdresser while braiding their hair or assist in small ways to make the process easier, but this lady refused to move, leaving the hairdresser visibly frustrated.
Her reaction caught the attention of netizens, and the video quickly gained traction. Some found her behaviour hilarious, while others felt she was justified in her actions.
Many pointed out that hairdressers often expect clients to assist by holding attachments, even though they come to relax and get their hair done, which they are paying for.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from SA peeps flood in
Mzansi peeps had a lot to say about the video, with many flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts. Some applauded the woman for setting a boundary, arguing that she paid for a full service and should not have to assist in any way. Others, however, felt she was being unfair and that basic cooperation with the stylist was common courtesy.
Sibongile Vengai said:
"She is right tho you guys are using us on top of our money."
Limn Mimie Mkhwananzi added:
"Sibongile Vengai a salon is for relaxation and distressing not work."
Sarafina Chifusira expressed:
"You are right my dear these people are stressing us with this job."
Delivia Ncube commented:
"Eeeh I'm no going to do this as from now, I pay you....you do your job finish."
Sandra Makaure replied:
"That's why I cut my hair I hate this with a passion."
Na Gwanda shared:
"The way I want to nap when am being plaited then someone should ask me to give them attachment, hell noo."
Faith Taruvinga said:
"That's the boring part, you can't even use your phone coz every minute she's tapping your shoulder."
3 People who wowed SA with their braiding skills
- Briefly News previously reported that a video of a lady braiding her own hair stunned many people in South Africa and the clip went viral online.
- A young lady left people in awe after she unveiled her new hairstyle, which she did on her own, and peeps were amazed.
- One young woman put her skills to use and braided herself knotless boho braids, creating a stylish look without the salon price.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za