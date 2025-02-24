A lady went viral on social media after she refused to help her hairdresser which amused many people online

The woman who paid a hefty sum of money left the hairdresser speechless with her reaction, and the video gained massive traction

Social media users were entertained as they headed to the comments section, cracking jokes, while some applauded the hun for her actions

One lady captured the attention of many people online with her reaction at a salon that sparked a massive online debate after she refused to assist a hairdresser while getting her hair done.

A lady refused to help her hairstylist in a video, which caused a debate on social media.

Woman refuses to help hairdresser

The viral video left social media users divided, with some cracking jokes while others weighed in on the situation.

In the footage shared by Thelmah Amai Emma Jones on Facebook the woman, who had paid a hefty sum of money which amounted to R1000 for her hair service, remained seated while the hairstylist asked her to help out and she refused.

Usually, clients would help with handing out the hair fibre to the hairdresser while braiding their hair or assist in small ways to make the process easier, but this lady refused to move, leaving the hairdresser visibly frustrated.

Her reaction caught the attention of netizens, and the video quickly gained traction. Some found her behaviour hilarious, while others felt she was justified in her actions.

Many pointed out that hairdressers often expect clients to assist by holding attachments, even though they come to relax and get their hair done, which they are paying for.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from SA peeps flood in

Mzansi peeps had a lot to say about the video, with many flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts. Some applauded the woman for setting a boundary, arguing that she paid for a full service and should not have to assist in any way. Others, however, felt she was being unfair and that basic cooperation with the stylist was common courtesy.

Sibongile Vengai said:

"She is right tho you guys are using us on top of our money."

Limn Mimie Mkhwananzi added:

"Sibongile Vengai a salon is for relaxation and distressing not work."

Sarafina Chifusira expressed:

"You are right my dear these people are stressing us with this job."

Delivia Ncube commented:

"Eeeh I'm no going to do this as from now, I pay you....you do your job finish."

Sandra Makaure replied:

"That's why I cut my hair I hate this with a passion."

Na Gwanda shared:

"The way I want to nap when am being plaited then someone should ask me to give them attachment, hell noo."

Faith Taruvinga said:

"That's the boring part, you can't even use your phone coz every minute she's tapping your shoulder."

