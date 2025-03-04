A South African musician, Khalil Harrison, shared an entertaining video of an Asian woman completely captivated by amapiano music, vibing and dancing to the infectious beat

In the clip, the woman gets progressively more into the groove, eventually getting up to dance and even exclaiming "haibo!"

Social media users were charmed by her enthusiasm, with many jokingly suggesting she should receive South African citizenship immediately

One musician shared a clip showing why his Asian friend doesn't want to leave SA.

A video showing an Asian visitor's love for South African amapiano music has gone viral, demonstrating the genre's growing international appeal.

Content creator and musician @KhalilHarrison, who regularly shares content about his amapiano productions, posted a video captioned

"POV: Your friend doesn't want to go back to Asia because of Amapiano."

The clip shows an Asian woman sitting on a couch while an amapiano track plays in the background.

As the music continues, the woman becomes visibly more immersed in the rhythm, eventually standing up to dance enthusiastically. The climactic moment comes when she exclaims "haibo!" showing just how deeply she's connecting with the beat and lyrics of the music.

Foreign fan vibes to amapiano

Khalil Harrison, whose real name is Mxolisi Nkosi, is a 24-year-old producer and sound engineer from Mangweni in Nkomazi, Mpumalanga. Originally starting his musical journey in 2015 as an R&B and hip-hop artist, he later transitioned to amapiano, recognizing it as the country's highest-selling genre.

With nearly 11,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, Harrison has worked with some of amapiano's biggest names, including Gaba Cannal, Makhanj, and Tyler ICU. His debut album, Music in My Soul, features nine tracks, with Angisekho Kuwe being particularly popular on digital streaming platforms.

The viral video highlights amapiano's growing global appeal. The genre, whose name derives from the Zulu word for pianos, emerged in the mid-2010s as a subgenre of kwaito and house music from South Africa. Distinguished by piano melodies, deep house, soul, and signature log drum basslines, amapiano has rapidly expanded beyond South African borders to become an international phenomenon.

One local musician shared a video showing why his Asian friend doesn't want to go back home. Images: @KhalilHarrison

Social media embraces cultural exchange

The heartwarming cultural exchange sparked numerous positive reactions from viewers, with many jokingly suggesting the woman deserves immediate South African citizenship.

@BaratonWaMicrophone declared:

"That haiboooo is a citizenship stamp bafo 🤣🤣🤣 she's one of us now, we'll call her S'Lee-ndile🤣"

@JerryKgatla joked:

"The father is still waiting at the airport in Asia..."

@MenziMadlandunaLuthuli enthused:

"Please can we have more of Asia in our country."

@SandziSnëDlamini quipped:

"Give that girl her R350."

@SiphiweMiaPhoya commented on broader immigration attitudes:

"Because she has a light skinned skin so she's welcome but if a Zimbabwean or Malawian did this Yho they were gonna be on fire 😂😂😂"

@JolaineLouw showed love for the newcomer:

"Please keep Xu Ling here 😭❤️🔥We love her!! That Haiboooo has made everything valid."

@MLuminathiSingatha asked the question on everyone's mind:

"Tell the truth, how many times did you watch it?😂"

A young white Afrikaner man impressed South Africans with his sleek dance moves in a viral video that gained massive traction online.

