A university student let South Africans in their classroom during an interesting Nicki Minaj lecture

The chap told Mzansi that he was confused after his educator played one of the musician’s biggest songs

Social media users were amazed and started a discussion of 132 comments trying to understand the lesson

The influencer industry belonged to celebrities way before the big Instagram models became a thing.

A student at Stellenbosch University shared his cool Nicki Minaj lecture. Image: @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

A lot of them including the Kardashians would endorse different products from cupcakes to training shoes.

University students amazed by educator teaching a Nicki Minaj lecture

A South African youngster at the University of Stellenbosch was amazed to see the kind of material his lecturer brought for their lesson. The educator pulled out a Nicki Minaj music video of one the singer’s most popular 2012 song, Beez In The Trap featuring 2 Chains.

The young man explained that he was in his Psychology class and barely understood what was happening. Most students expect a whiteboard filled with text when they get to their class and not a pink-headed rapper with fire bars.

One student explained what the lecture was about:

“How sexuality and gender is portrayed in school and how it differs from how it is portrayed in mainstream media.”

Why students learn about celebrities in school

There are multiple reasons why Psychology students might be taught about celebrities. An article by Embark explains that famous people have the power to shape our society in good or bad ways. Young people are mostly targeted through the music they listen to or the kind of media they are exposed to.

Negative ways celebrities influence teens:

Normalizing behaviours like smoking or substance use.

Promoting violent or criminal behaviour like vandalism, fighting, or driving under the influence.

Modelling poor decisions around relationships or sex.

Mzansi was curious to understand the Nicki Minaj lecture by an educator at Stellenbosch University. Image: @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

Positive ways celebrities can influence teens:

Promoting dedication to hard work.

Modelling how to positively handle situations when they make mistakes.

Talking openly about mental health issues.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by university’s Nicki Minaj lecture

Social media users were confused by the purpose of the lesson and shared their thoughts in a thread of over 100 comments:

@BigAssBarb🦄🇿🇦🏳️‍🌈 praised:

“Nicki Needs to be studied. She’s a legend.”

@razor said:

“This has to be BA.”

@Pabi❤️ asked:

“What was the lecturer demonstrating here? I'm genuinely curious.”

@keazza explained:

“It was a psychology lecture lol he was trying to demonstrate how the music adolescents listen to can influence how they perceive themselves specifically their sexuality.”

@Ok said:

“I can't give you a back story I don’t even know what was going on.”

@mmyeahh was excited:

“Which course? I will be applying.”

