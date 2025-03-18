A woman caused a massive stir online after comparing the price of a door wood TV stand from Takealot and Decofurn

In the post, she unveiled the amount from each online store which left people on the internet talking

South Africans reacted as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts

South Africans were stunned as they responded to the comparison between Takealot and Decofurn. Image: Decofurn and Takealot.com

Source: TikTok

As online shopping continues to rise in popularity, Mzansi peeps are constantly looking for the best deals.

Price comparison between Takealot and Decofurn

Two major players in the e-commerce market are Takealot and Decofurn, both offering a variety of products, from furniture to electronics. However, with price tags varying significantly between these platforms, it’s important to compare them to see which one offers the best value for your money.

One South African woman sparked a lively discussion on social media after conducting a detailed price comparison between two of the country’s popular online shopping platforms – Takealot and Decofurn. Both stores offer a range of home and lifestyle products, but the price differences between them have left many wondering which platform provides the best value.

Taking to her Twitter account, now known as X, the lady posted an image under the handle @uNonnie, where she shared a screenshot of a doorwood TV stand from both online stores, and the price difference shocked many.

With Takealot the doorwood TV stand is valued at R3,599 whereas with Decofurn the price was first R1799 and it was then reduced to R1,599. The post quickly gained traction on social media leaving many people with mixed reactions.

It gathered over 1.2 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments, sparking a debate among South African online shoppers.

Take a look at the post below:

Mzansi online shoppers chime in

People in South Africa had a lot to say concerning the price as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts saying:

Sbahle Dladla said:

"Just buy it at Decofurn my sister. NB: I'm not saying this because it's cheaper there compared to TakeALot. It's because TakeALot might courier something else, not this one you see. I have experience."

Danny ‘Machete’ Trejo expressed:

"Takealot is basically a platform for "resellers" that TV stand could probably been bought from Decofurn."

AJ added:

"Takealot vendors buying from Decofurn to resell on Takealot, that’s why things are always out of stock at Decofurn."

Jaco Bruwer wrote:

"Takealot is overpriced in general and then they dropped free deliveries or changed the amount at which you get it. Now they want you to subscribe for deliveries. Stopped using them."

The Unique 1 replied:

"@TAKEALOT has become expensive."

Dan-Ghost commented:

"I've learnt to compare prices from 4 to 5 different places before making a purchase. What I've discovered is that Takealot is the most expensive as vendors buy from some of these places."

Sharleem shared:

"The fact that at Decofurn original price doesn’t even get to R3k what nonsense."

South Africans reacted to the price comparison between Takealot and Decofurn. Image: Takealot.com and Decofurn.

Source: TikTok

SA shoppers compare prices across e-commerce sites

Briefly News previously reported that social media user @brendenr22 took the initiative to study the two popular online stores, Amazon and Takealot.

One woman took it upon herself to compare the prices of Dis-Chem and Clicks products, and the results wowed many people in Mzansi.

One young man ruffled some feathers in Mzansi as he compared the prices of Shein and Foschini accessories.

Source: Briefly News