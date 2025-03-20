SA Shares Reality of Mourning Dreams After Getting Rejected From Dream Job
- A young South African graduate created a platform for other Mzansi youngsters to share their job-hunting stories
- The lady directed the conversation by talking about the downside of being rejected by your dream job
- More people related to her pointers and eventually created a conversation that generated a thread of 182 comments
Job hunting is one of the most depressing experiences especially when one has nothing to fall back on.
To prove that joblessness is a huge problem in the country, big South African designers protested against Shein and Temu after over 70,000 people lost their jobs.
SA shares reality of getting rejected from dream job
A young South African IT graduate, Basa Vukeya, created a platform for other youngsters to share their experiences of being dismissed from a job they hoped they would get. Vuyeka shared:
“You just got a rejection email for a job that you've mentally pictured yourself working in and planned an outfit for your first day.”
The woman added to her message by adding a trending audio of a defeated man who said:
“This one is a real, real death.”
Once a person scores an interview after applying for a job, they get hopeful that they’d get the position and even start making plans with the unguaranteed paycheque.
Tips to nail a job interview
According to the world’s number one job search site, Indeed, there are 20 ways to make a great impression during a job interview:
- Research the company and interviewers
- Practice your answers
- Study the job description
- Practice behavioural questions
- Practice with someone
- Prepare a list of references
- Be prepared with examples of your work
- Prepare to ask your interviewer smart questions
- Plan your interview attire
- Bring copies of your CV, pen and notebook
- Arrive early
- Make a great first impression
- Be respectful
- Win them over
- Respond truthfully
- Tie questions with your skills and accomplishments
- Keep your answers concise and focused
- Stay positive
- Ask questions
- Send a thank you letter
“Still hurts, but we move”: Mzansi relates to ‘genius’ crashing out over matric results after 4 years
Mzansi shares reality of being rejected by dream job
Social media users got vulnerable and shared their stories:
@Camilla❤️ sighed:
“I even put my work outfits on Shein.”
@Zandie_66 explained:
“This other one hit me hard in 2018, I was in bed for four days no food in between just tears and toilet. Guess what? I was called for a different position in the same organisation two months later. God.”
@Konke Gulwa cried:
“At this point, it doesn’t hurt anymore! I prefer the rejection instead of the ghosting.”
@Power Puff chuckled:
“I got a rejection from a company I don’t even remember.”
@carobbe shared:
“I got the same email yesterday. I went to the bathroom and cried. What do you mean you got a candidate?”
@Blondy17 wrote:
“I experienced this over 50 times.”
@sassee_muntu explained:
“This is better, I was ghosted after the interview, no rejection just crickets.”
@Palinkie😋 wrote:
“I was searching for apartments.”
