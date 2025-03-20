SA Shares Reality of Mourning Dreams After Getting Rejected From Dream Job

A young South African graduate created a platform for other Mzansi youngsters to share their job-hunting stories

The lady directed the conversation by talking about the downside of being rejected by your dream job

More people related to her pointers and eventually created a conversation that generated a thread of 182 comments

Job hunting is one of the most depressing experiences especially when one has nothing to fall back on.

To prove that joblessness is a huge problem in the country, big South African designers protested against Shein and Temu after over 70,000 people lost their jobs.

SA shares reality of getting rejected from dream job

A young South African IT graduate, Basa Vukeya, created a platform for other youngsters to share their experiences of being dismissed from a job they hoped they would get. Vuyeka shared:

“You just got a rejection email for a job that you've mentally pictured yourself working in and planned an outfit for your first day.”

The woman added to her message by adding a trending audio of a defeated man who said:

“This one is a real, real death.”

Once a person scores an interview after applying for a job, they get hopeful that they’d get the position and even start making plans with the unguaranteed paycheque.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Tips to nail a job interview

According to the world’s number one job search site, Indeed, there are 20 ways to make a great impression during a job interview:

Research the company and interviewers

Practice your answers

Study the job description

Practice behavioural questions

Practice with someone

Prepare a list of references

Be prepared with examples of your work

Prepare to ask your interviewer smart questions

Plan your interview attire

Bring copies of your CV, pen and notebook

Arrive early

Make a great first impression

Be respectful

Win them over

Respond truthfully

Tie questions with your skills and accomplishments

Keep your answers concise and focused

Stay positive

Ask questions

Send a thank you letter

Mzansi shares reality of being rejected by dream job

Social media users got vulnerable and shared their stories:

@Camilla❤️ sighed:

“I even put my work outfits on Shein.”

@Zandie_66 explained:

“This other one hit me hard in 2018, I was in bed for four days no food in between just tears and toilet. Guess what? I was called for a different position in the same organisation two months later. God.”

@Konke Gulwa cried:

“At this point, it doesn’t hurt anymore! I prefer the rejection instead of the ghosting.”

@Power Puff chuckled:

“I got a rejection from a company I don’t even remember.”

@carobbe shared:

“I got the same email yesterday. I went to the bathroom and cried. What do you mean you got a candidate?”

@Blondy17 wrote:

“I experienced this over 50 times.”

@sassee_muntu explained:

“This is better, I was ghosted after the interview, no rejection just crickets.”

@Palinkie😋 wrote:

“I was searching for apartments.”

