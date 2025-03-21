A rapper hailing from the UK had Mzansi thoroughly entertained and curious after he shared that he visited Kwai Mai-Mai

The place he went to is a popular eating spot within Johannesburg CBD but is given the side-eyed because of its location

South Africans were eagerly waiting to hear how the gent's trip to the establishment was while others expressed shock

A man from the UK had Mzansi glued to its screen after he took a visit to Kwa Mai-Mai. Images: officialtraileryoung

South Africans were fascinated by a UK man's visit to Kwa Mai-Mai in Johannesburg. Tourists visiting South Africa usually head to Cape Town to enjoy the beach vibes but this man took a more unconventional approach.

Kwa Mai-Mai innit?

The UK gent is a TikTokker named officialtraileryoung and posted the visit to the famous eating place on TikTok. He posted the clip with a caption that read:

"A Roadman finally read the comments and the fellow South Africans plugged him."

The clip he shared simply showed the man standing under the Kwa Mai-Mai sign in Johannesburg with a cheeky caption across it.

See the video below:

The place to be

Kwa Mai-Mi can be found in the Berea area in Johannesburg. The place is often looked over by people who aren't interested in travelling through Johannesburg's CBD. The area surrounding the eating spot isn't the safest looking but according to Google reviews, the place is enjoyed by many who visit it.

Meat lovers enjoy visiting Kwa Mai-Mai because of their large portions. Image: 10'000 Hours

The place calls itself a traditional market and has a Google review rating of 4.4 out of 5 based on over 5000 reviews. The big highlight of the place is the food. Visitors who love their meat are spoiled for choice. One common complaint found in some of the comments is that the area isn't the best and that it gets a little too busy at times.

South Africans were incredibly curious about what the man from the UK thought, with a few admitting they'd never been.

Read the comments below:

Maphinifa Sibisi asked:

"Because he was told he can get proper WHAT???😂"

userMahemo Samuel said:

"King you rock. I'm South African and I have never been to Kwa Mai-Mai🤔"

🦋MilliRams🦋🇿🇦 mentioned:

"Tell us about your experience… Can’t wait to hear all about it 😅😅😅 Love this for you."

Nthabiras🇿🇦 commented:

"This is brave, I am too scared personally to go there I need an escort😩 So tell us how is it."

ROA posted:

"Lol, I have never been there as a South African. I take the challenge 😂😂😂 Maybe next year 🏃"

Msphumi5 asked:

"Did you enjoy the food there?"

user8284842195002 asked

"Haibo what are you doing there sir, inyama ye nhloko (cows head)?"

