A Nigerian woman shared her thoughts about her culture shock experiences while living in South Africa

She talked about how surprising it was that the people in the country were orderly even when certain systems were down

Mzansi's netizens took their time to share some titbits about the nation, with some sharing jokes and others offering genuine insight

A Nigerian lady shared her culture shock experience prompting Mzansi to educate her on the country's culture. Images: gracelerato

South Africans were feeling a bit cheeky after a Nigerian woman shared her thoughts about the country, explaining how she was surprised that people within the country behaved orderly even if certain systems were not working.

A nation that makes a plan

TikTokker gracelerato_ shared a clip detailing the different things she experienced in the country and expressing how surprised she was that the country folk would do such things. The clip was posted with a caption that read:

"The arrangement in South Africans should be studied."

She talked about how it was so odd that even if the robots were to go off at an intersection, South Africans would still act orderly and no chaos would ensue. She discussed how the cars obeyed the rules of the road.

See the video below:

It's a Mzansi thing

The lady then continued and talked about how everything in the country was in order and expressed how shocked she was about it. Her statements can be seen in some day-to-day activities when driving through some South African streets. If the robots are out, most individuals treat the crossing like it's a four-way stop.

Despite its many flaws, South Africans are appreciative of the country they stay in. Image: James Strachan

Source: Getty Images

Netizens were quick to share their two cents about why the country functions the way it does even with its flaws. Some made some tongue-in-cheek remarks about the video, while some gave some genuine insight.

Read the comments below:

👠classic woman🥂 asked:

"So you mean there is no order in Nigeria 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I'm sure the one who shout louder is number one 😢🤣"

Mpofane Mpholoane Wilfred Mpho mentioned:

"We are used to our South African way of doing things."

miss O commented:

"You should have seen how a security guard was taking a doctor's temperature in 2020🤣🤣"

QBert said:

"One thing about South Africans is that we hate chaos. Also this behaviour is taught at schools when kids line-up every morning before classes start. So waiting in line is part of our national character."

Serendipity posted:

"😂😂😂😂😂 I am laughing because in Nigeria it doesn't work like that. when I was there some few years ago, the frustration 😫"

stanM mentioned:

"And old people pensioners we don't mind if they service them 1st even if they found us there."

katlehosuccess shared:

"For those who never drove to other neighbouring countries 😂 There is order in SA thanks my sister."

