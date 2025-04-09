People on social media were stunned to see a tiny single-seater car after one TikTokker posted it online

The vehicle looked like something that came out of a five-year-old child’s toy box as it made its way into the parking lot

The video went viral online, ranking up over four million views in less than 24 hours

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

People online were stunned to see a single-seater car featured in a now-viral TikTok video.

Social media users were floored by a single-seater car featured in a viral TikTok video. Image: @poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

The vehicle stunned many with its tiny size and oddly shaped structure as the driver made his way into the parking lot.

Tiny single-seater wows internet

A TikTokker, Isaia Siburto, ditched her usual lifestyle content to post a video of a driver in his unique car. The chap drove in his tiny one-seater car and parked it in an empty parking lot.

The car's odd structure intrigued many people, as it resembled a remote-controlled toy. Social media users had many questions about its comfort, but mostly roasted the vehicle in the comments.

With the cost of living being so high, car companies are designing motors that are both stylish and comfortable. You might have noticed a collection of foreign-branded cars on the road, like the Jetour or Omoda SUVs.

Most people buy cars for the sake of going from point A to B, while some love to flex a little and spend their life’s savings on luxurious sports cars. The single-seater car was a hit on TikTok, generating over four million views in less than 24 hours.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Top 10 one-seater cars you should have

An article by Top Speed stated that one-seater cars are not practical and that the vehicles are mostly designed for sports cars and fun. They shared a list of the top 10 single-seater vehicles that would be cool to own:

Tramontana R

Carver One

BAC Mono

Formula Ford Eco-Boost

Mazda Miata Mono-Posto

Sub G1 Three-Wheeler

Palatov D1

Rinspeed Advantige R1

Peel P50

ElectraMeccanica Solo

People amused by tiny car

Social media users were stunned by the odd-looking vehicle and shared their thoughts in the comments:

One single-seater car went viral on TikTok and generated over 4 million views. Image: @poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

@Shakes was floored:

“Imagine road rage.”

@lee decided:

“It’s like riding a bike.”

@michael tarabeh sighed:

“Even this tiny car, my salary can't afford it.”

@hailey shared:

“I would absolutely drive this if it were safer; it’s so cute.”

@Andile Ndebele wondered:

“What safety considerations were made in manufacturing such a tiny car?”

@Mam_Nzama-Zukula was dusted:

“It's like driving a chair.”

@MA2!💎 M02!🩵 said:

“I need this to pass the driving test.”

@nategotkeys commented:

“When it’s dirty, I’ll wash it in my sink.”

Hl:~Claudia~://shared:

“My dad once said, ‘One fart and it's all over’ when we saw one of these cars.”

3 More car-related stories by Briefly News

South African women applauded one lady who bagged a man with a Lamborghini after her boyfriend gave her the silent treatment.

Mzansi was amazed to see a Volkswagen Polo floating in Cape Town after heavy downpours caused severe flooding.

South Africans were gagged by ridiculously low prices of cars back in the early '90s after a flyer was featured on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News