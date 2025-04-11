“I Think It’s 61 Fam”: 16-Year-Old Gets Mercedes X-Class for Birthday, SA Unsure of Age
- A gent posted a video of a 16-year-old allegedly being gifted a Mercedes X-class, but the rest of South Africa wasn't too sure
- The Merc brand is for a bakkie that has been discontinued due to poor sales, however, used models can still be bought
- People across Mzansi weren't too sure if the age was accurate, with many guessing that the vehicle is for a 61-year-old
A gent drove past a Mercedes X-class and shared that it was for a 16-year-old, but the rest of the country wasn't too sure. The balloons floating on the hood of the car aren't too clear, making South Africans guess a realistic age.
Ambiguous balloons
TikTokker khotsomotloung shared the clip with a caption that read:
"School kid gets a car for her 16th Birthday."
People didn't agree with the caption and gave their thoughts on the clip. The Mercedes in question is quite pricey but has been discontinued due to poor sales. Some dealerships sell used models. The vehicle is still available abroad. The Mercedes website says that the new vehicle stock of the bakkie has been sold out.
Partying it up
When the man isn't driving past random expensive luxury cars, he's partying it up. There are several videos of him and his friends having a good time in the club. It's quite clear that the man loves to be outside and have fun with his friends.
The clip he posted about the Mercedes is the most viewed clip he has on his TikTok account. South Africans had a lively discussion about what the age was on the bakkie.
Read the comments below:
oneboywunder said:
"Maybe that’s his/her parents car and they brought the balloons and stuff for her, the car clearly has a plate already😭"
Atlegang Molete mentioned:
"Maybe 61 guys 😭 It’s too early for this kind of hope."
Crysla_zm commented:
"The gift was just put on the car. It’s not the gift cause nothing was wrapped up."
꧁༒☬J͚O͚K͚E͚R͚_D͚C͚☬༒꧂ shared:
"Things are going very lekker in this country while the rest must suffer😡"
Hlengiwe Zono posted:
"Ain't no way a 16 year old girl wants that car."
Serenity said:
"Ah tax payers money buying a kid a vehicle at 16."
BOEREMEISIE 🌾🌱 mentioned:
"Eish, these people, I'm 18 and still haven't got my first car?"
