The payslip of a hospital porter shocked many people in South Africa after a lady showed it off

In the viral video, the woman revealed the perks of working as a hospital porter, which impressed peeps

Mzansi netizens reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

Mzansi has been left in disbelief after a recent social media post revealed the monthly salary of a hospital porter working in the health sector.

A South African lady unveiled the payslip of a hospital porter, which stunned Mzansi. Image: Boni Xaba

Source: Facebook

Salary of a hospital porter leaves SA in shock

The lady who goes by the Facebook handle Boni Xaba is also known for revealing people's salaries. She shared a video where she showcased a screenshot of a payslip showing a hospital porter earning an impressive salary, according to her.

Boni Xaba went on to unveil the basic salary of the individual, which was R11438.50, night shift allowance amounting to R1031.16, shift work for Sundays R376.06, gross salary amounting to R14630.27 and deduction of R3145.85.

The video, which quickly went viral on social media, reignited debates about the treatment and remuneration of essential workers in the country. Boni Xaba expressed how working as a hospital porter can gain you access to benefits such as medical aid and pension fund.

Hospital porters play a critical role in the smooth functioning of hospitals, often transporting patients between wards, handling equipment, and ensuring urgent medical deliveries reach their destinations on time. Despite their essential contributions, many were shocked to see how little they are compensated, which raised a huge debate in South Africa.

Watch the video below:

SA weighs in

Social media users expressed sadness and frustration, noting how the salary did not match the responsibilities the job demanded as they took to the comments section saying:

Letlhogonolo Mose said:

"The government pays decent salaries and benefits shem... the private sector can learn from this."

Sanele ZamaKhumbuza Cele added:

"This amount doesn't even cover my monthly expenses."

Thelma Maphosa shared:

"That person should change the housing allowance from tenant to homeowner; the take-home will be R13K."

Kwaito wrote:

"Nurses in Swaziland earn this amount. It's not even funny."

Kwaito expressed:

"Press Mtshali Yah, nurses with degrees earn this much. The sad part is that the government copies and pairs every tax increment to that of RSA yet the earnings are not at par. There is no minimum wage there. Orderlies and potters in hospitals earn R4k per month. Its crazy bro."

Banathi Mtshokotshi commented:

"Letlhogonolo MoseLetlhogonolo Mose private companies pays fairly more than our government."

Sanele ZamaKhumbuza Cele expressed:

"This amount doesn't even cover my monthly expenses."

A woman showcased the salary on a hospital porter’s payslip, which shocked SA. Image: Boni Xaba

Source: Facebook

5 Other viral stories of SA people's payslips

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News