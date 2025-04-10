One young lady gave viewers a glimpse of her student grocery haul, which left South Africans talking

The woman revealed how much she spent on her groceries in a TikTok video that went viral

People in Mzansi reacted as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

South Africans have been left in disbelief after a university student showcased her grocery haul.

SA stunned by student’s grocery haul

The woman who goes by the social media handle @k.gothi posted the video on TikTok, which has since gone viral online.

In the clip, the young hun can be seen unpacking her bag of groceries filled with essential food items – including rice, canned goods, pasta, maize meal, snacks, and even toiletries.

Viewers across the country were stunned by how many items she managed to buy, with many claiming it looked like a family grocery haul rather than that of a student living in res alone. While taking to her TikTok comments, @k.gothi shared with her followers the cost that she spent for all the items by saying the following:

"Around R20k with the cleaning supplies in my previous video."

She went on to explain how she manages to afford all those groceries, stating:

"I mean, in the long run, I’ll be saving my allowance on things I want instead of stressing my mom that I don’t have rice."

@k.gothi's video became a hit on TikTok, sparking a massive debate on the rising cost of living in South Africa. It gathered, along with thousands of views, likes, and comments within a day of its publication.

Take a look at the young student's grocery haul in the video below:

SA weighs in on the woman's student grocery haul

People in South Africa were shocked by the lady's grocery haul as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Beigh said:

"Hayibo, you live with your family eRes?"

Sandiso Mad added:

"I thought in uni we all restocked with a packet of noodles, beans and pilchards we were poor mos in my era."

Nellz_mbanga expressed:

"This grocery makes sense, and I'm sure it lasts for a good 3 months. But I'm curious ukuthi what was the total cost? And are you a student with a job?"

TsHe_PiSo™¬°_MaHla_PaMa_Fsi© replied:

"You have opened a shop ko res?"

OZIEL_DLOKOLO simply said:

"Planned kids."

Rhee shared:

"Even working people can't afford such food. You're so blessed."

Tee commented:

"Haaai sana..What do you mean at res?"

