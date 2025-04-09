A video by @Behindbarsnews shows an Afrikaner inmate giving a tour of his small cell in Kgosi Mampuru, a maximum security prison

The footage reveals the cramped living conditions with just a toilet, basin, bed, and minimal personal belongings in a space under two square metres

South Africans reacted with surprise at how the prisoner managed to record and share the video, with some joking about his access to a phone

A shocking video revealing the harsh realities of prison life has been shared by content creator @Behindbarsnews, who posts stories about people in jail. The clip, uploaded on Sunday during the first week of April, features an Afrikaner man locked up in the notorious Kgosi Mampuru maximum security prison in Pretoria, giving viewers a rare inside look at his living conditions.

The prisoner begins his tour by knocking on his cell door, explaining that he's locked up in maximum security at Kgosi Mampuru.

"So while I'm here, I thought I'd give you a grand tour of what prison looks like," he says, pointing to the closed cell door behind him.

Unlike regular prison cells with just barred gates, his cell has a solid metal door that completely cuts him off from the outside world. The inmate then turns the camera to show his living space - a tiny room painted cream that measures less than two square metres.

He pans around to reveal the sparse furnishings revealing a toilet and basin in one corner, a small cupboard, and a single bed. The few belongings visible include a bottle of Sunlight washing liquid and some books wrapped in fabric for storage. His blanket lies on the bed, one of the only comforts in this confined space.

At the end of his tour, the prisoner offers a stern warning:

"That's prison life. Might as well get comfortable. Believe me, this is not the place you ever want to end up."

Kgosi Mampuru's C-Max facility

Kgosi Mampuru II Management Area houses one of South Africa's most secure prison facilities. In December 2019, Minister of Justice and Correctional Service Ronald Lamola officially opened the upgraded C-Max High Security Correctional Facility at the complex.

Security at the facility is extremely tight, with prisoners under constant monitoring and not allowed contact with visitors. Only after showing signs of rehabilitation are they moved to different correctional centres across the country.

South Africans shocked by prison video

The video stirred quite a reaction from South Africans, many of whom were surprised that an inmate could record and share content from inside a maximum security prison:

@CassperRichards asked:

"What did you do Mlungu? Who is going to hire us and give us jobs..."

@JohanVanDerMerwe claimed:

"I know that guy, he's guilty!"

Tembelani Maqubela questioned:

"How did you get a phone in there, and you should be sharing that room."

@SidneyWilliams joked:

"Does Oom Pieter know you have a cellphone in there? He will come for you."

@PatAndy reflected:

"Thank you very much for raising awareness that prison ain't a place for people to find themselves in, but under this government, anyone might find themselves in prison."

Vusumzi Luningo marvelled:

"Your hair, your network is better than mine 👀, you are doing fine there mate."

