An American woman who often reviews South African ghost stories shared a story of a lady named Zandile, whose grandmother was from Malawi and grandfather from Botswana

The US hun detailed that Zandile realised that she had an unexplainable connection with water from the river dams and the sea from an early age in the clip shared on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comment section, debating ancestral calling, while others were amused by her pronunciation of Zandile's name

A content creator whose stories focus on bizarre life stories, some of which seem unbelievable shared the story of a lady who realised from an early age that she had a strange connection with water from the river, dams, and the sea. Later started seeing a mermaid.

The clip was shared on the American hun's TikTok handle @rebekahjourney, attracting massive views, likes and comments from social media users who enjoyed the story.

The lady realises her connection with water

In the clip, @rebekahjourney shares the story of Zandile who lived in SA with her grandparents, who detailed that from a young age, he used to see a being she couldn't describe when near a river or the sea. As she would go to her granny's church outings by a lake or river, Zandile would see the being with a huge face and captivating eyes.

At the age of eight, while playing with other kids near the water, she froze in fear and could not move or talk. The kids playing with her ran to call her granny as she began speaking a language no one understood. Zandile's gogo died when she was 10, and she lived with her grandpa until he passed on later, without her ever mentioning the river incident to him.

After going for cleansing when things began going wrong after her grandpa's departure, a sangoma told her that she had a water spirit that couldn't remain inside the water. After her cleansing, things got better, and she bought a house near the river, where she would hear drums at night singing and even saw a mermaid lookalike that went and disappeared in the water.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA debates the story

Social media users flooded the comment section advising her to tell Zandile to take her ancestral calling seriously. Many laughed at how she butchered Zandile's name by calling her Zandey-Leigh, while some were impressed by her love for South African stories. Others wondered why Zandile bought a house near the river, knowing her ancestors communicated with her through the water.

User @Dikgang Modise said:

"Zandile must go and come back, the spiritual world has no time. It might feel like she’s gone for 6 months only to find she was only gone for minutes 😊."

User @Zinhle Pretty Sibisi shared:

"Zandile has a calling. She must just accept it."

User @Aluta Mlisana added:

"Girl! I know you love South African stories and the country in general so maybe we should assist you with the pronunciation. Za (not Zen) - Ndi - Le (Not Lay)."

User @Abby🇿🇦 connection:

"I thought these things were supposed to be kept as secrets, well I grew up being told not to talk about it 🤔 times change."

User @Syre shared:

"South Africa is the most spiritual place in the whole world... hence all the negative stuff that keeps happening here."

User @Troybeast confirmed and asked:

"This is true who is giving you this?"

