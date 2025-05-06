A content creator from Stellenbosch University recorded a fun video asking fellow students what courses they're studying and what final matric marks they needed to secure their places

The video shows students from various faculties sharing their impressive marks, ranging from 72% to 92%, with many top programmes requiring marks in the high 80s and 90s

When asked for advice about getting into industrial engineering, one student hilariously responds with "don't do it", giving viewers a glimpse into the challenges of university life

A young man studying at Stellenbosch University shared a clip of him interviewing other students that went viral. Images: @timmorrel

A Stellenbosch University student and content creator @timmorrel has caused a stir online with his recent video interviewing fellow students about their courses and the marks they needed to get accepted. The video, shared in early May, features students from various faculties revealing their impressive matric results and chosen fields of study.

In the video, Tim approaches different students around campus with his "question of the day": what they're studying and what their final matric mark was. The responses show the high academic standards required for various programmes at the prestigious Western Cape institution.

One student reveals that she's studying speech language and hearing therapy after achieving 88% in matric with IEB (Independent Examinations Board). Another mentions he's pursuing chemical engineering with an 83% average, while an industrial engineering student shares that they scored 88%.

When Tim asks for tips for anyone trying to get into industrial engineering, the student casually states:

"Don't do it," hinting at the challenging nature of the programme.

Other students include a teaching student who got 72%, an accounting student with 89%, a BCom Management student with a 72% average, and two data science students who achieved 89% and 90% respectively. Perhaps most impressive is a biodiversity and ecology student who secured her place with a stellar 92% matric average.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

About Stellenbosch University

Stellenbosch University (SU) has grown into a world-class institution over its century-long history, combining excellent knowledge production with technological innovation. With African roots and global reach, the university is committed to being transformative and sustainable.

The university boasts ten faculties offering a wide range of programmes across five campuses throughout the Western Cape: Stellenbosch, Tygerberg, Bellville Park, Worcester, and Saldanha Bay.

A young gentleman from Stellenbosch University interviewed students, asking them what they were currently pursuing. Images: @timmorrel

Mixed reactions from social media

The video prompted different reactions from viewers:

@theballzyboy joked:

"That second guy looks like he's got it figured out."

@kwanele_cornelius shared their journey:

"Yerrr not me with my 75 😂😂😂 But slowly getting there in the 90s squad on my second year in LLB 🙌🙌"

@taylor.au.uk observed:

"The real part is the SLT students with all the bags."

@dis.fred noted the competition:

"Data science is actually difficult to get into... Mainly cos' everyone trying to get into it have avgs of like 88+."

