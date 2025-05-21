A TikTok user from the Eastern Cape shared a video of herself unboxing a compact washing machine

The Bennett Reid washing machine cost her R1,700 from OK Furniture, with some noticing price increases

South Africans showed interest in the space-saving appliance, with many wanting to know where to buy it

A woman shared a video of herself unboxing a compact washing machine she bought from her local OK Furniture store. Images: @laluu206

Source: TikTok

A woman from the Eastern Cape shared an exciting unboxing video of her new compact washing machine at the end of May, which cost R1,700. Content creator @laluu206, who regularly posts personal content on TikTok, filmed herself carrying a small Bennett Reid washing machine and opening the box to reveal her latest purchase.

In her caption, she expressed her joy, writing:

"Finally! 💃🏻💃🏻🔥" while adding text on the video saying "Bought this sponono today. R1700 at OK Furniture."

The compact appliance quickly caught the attention of many South Africans looking for space-saving solutions.

The Bennett Reid 8kg Single-Tub Compact Washing Machine stands just above knee height, making it perfect for smaller living spaces. The lightweight appliance features two dials on the front top panel, a lid that opens and closes, and a removable basket inside designed for spin-drying clothes.

In a follow-up video, @laluu206 showed how the compact machine functions, showing curious viewers that despite its small size, it handles laundry efficiently. The machine's water-efficient design and custom wash programs make it a practical choice for many South Africans with limited space.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Benefits of compact washing machines

Compact washers like the Bennett Reid model offer several advantages for small households. They fit under standard counter heights, allowing owners to maximise space by placing a countertop above side-by-side units for folding clothes.

These smaller machines use less water and energy than traditional models, potentially reducing household bills. Some compact washers are even portable with wheel attachments, letting users connect them to a faucet temporarily and store them away when not in use.

The main disadvantage of compact washers is their smaller load capacity, which means more frequent washing for larger households. However, for those in flats, small homes, or those looking to save space, these appliances offer a practical alternative to full-sized machines or expensive laundromat visits.

A woman from the Eastern Cape shared a video of the compact washing machine she recently purchased. Images: @laluu206

Source: TikTok

South Africans react to compact washer

@MaPhok13 pointed out:

"The price increased from R1500 to R1700.😥😥"

@thabangmalepe310 asked the creator:

"Where did you buy it? Plug me, please."

@Lindiwe ntombenhle was also interested:

"Where did you buy your machine?"

@LadyP✨❤️ shared:

"I did myself a favour by buying it while it was still R1500😞🥲"

@sisntosh_ joked:

"I want to buy this for my son, so he can start doing his laundry🤣🤣🤣"

@Khathu97 expressed doubt:

"I don't trust this 🤣🤣😭"

3 other stories about unboxing purchases

Briefly News recently reported on a woman who unboxed her Amazon South Africa order and was thrilled to discover she had saved R742 on items that were on sale.

recently reported on a woman who unboxed her Amazon South Africa order and was thrilled to discover she had saved R742 on items that were on sale. A Xhosa lady left South African women with major envy after showing off expensive designer gifts from her boyfriend.

A content creator surprised many South Africans by unboxing a smart pap cooker in his shack, demonstrating how easy it was to make perfect pap after simply adding ingredients and letting the machine do all the work.

Source: Briefly News