“This Is Wonderful”: Maritzburg College Blazer Display Goes Viral, Impresses Mzansi
- A clip showcasing Maritzburg College's blazer display left many people online impressed
- The footage went viral, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments on social media
- The online community took to the comments section to rave over the amazing performance
Maritzburg College, a historic boys' high school in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, recently showcased its 2025 Reunion Blazer Display, captivating online users with a blend of tradition and modernity.
Drone footage, Maritzburg College blazer display
The clip, posted by the school under the handle @mcollege1863, was captured through drone footage, showcasing the event, the school's enduring spirit, and unity.
In the display, students donned the school's iconic red, black, and white blazers, forming precise formations that spelt out significant letters and symbols. This visual spectacle, viewed from above, emphasised the students' discipline and coordination, reflecting the school's commitment to excellence.
The blazer display is a cherished tradition at Maritzburg College, symbolising the institution's rich heritage and the strong bond among its students and alumni. Such events play a pivotal role in fostering school pride and continuity across generations.
The 2025 display not only honoured longstanding customs but also embraced contemporary technology, allowing a broader audience to witness the event through social media platforms like TikTok. This fusion of old and new underscores Maritzburg College's dedication to preserving its legacy while engaging with the modern world.
Established in 1863, Maritzburg College stands as one of South Africa's oldest schools, renowned for its academic rigour and vibrant extracurricular programmes. The annual blazer display serves as a testament to the school's enduring values and its commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals.
The school shared the footage on its official social media channels, offering a glimpse into this remarkable tradition, which left many people, including onlookers, in awe. The clip went on to become a hit online, amassing many views, likes, and comments within a few hours of its publication.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to schoolboys’ epic performance
The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the schoolboys’ epic performance, saying:
Samu Mkhabela said:
"This was so beautiful to watch."
Ntlantla Michael added:
"We need a World Cup with this blazer display."
Mpumelelo Zulu wrote:
"So synchronised."
Sbani commented:
"That was amazing."
Sphiwe Mathibela expressed:
"Nice one, I call this creativity."
Hollolly Iodine was impressed:
"This is wonderful."
Makhuz'ehleka simply said:
"My son is definitely going to boys' college."
