BI Phakathi is known for giving back, but this time he has raised the bar for a petrol attendant on duty

His generous tip moved the petrom station employee, who had never received kind of big tip before

The video got a lot of attention, and social media users loved the act of kindness, especially his reaction

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A petrol attendant cheers and gets down on his knees after receiving a large tip from BI Phakathi. Image: biphakathi

Source: Instagram

In a heartwarming scene that has touched the hearts of many across South Africa, a petrol attendant's day was changed in an instant, thanks to the kindness of philanthropist BI Phakathi. The moment, captured on camera, shows a humble petrol station attendant dropping to his knees in gratitude as he receives an unexpectedly generous tip, sparking widespread admiration and emotional reactions from viewers across Mzansi.

BI Phakathi, renowned for his charity work and authentic acts of giving, was at a petrol station engaging with everyday people, often shining a light on those who serve and support communities silently. During this particular visit, BI struck up a conversation with the petrol attendant on duty, keen to learn about his experience and how he had been affected by acts of kindness in the past.

In the Instagram video shared by Phakathi, BI is seen and heard asking, "What has been your biggest tip so far?" The attendant, with a modest smile, replied, "R100." Without hesitation, BI reached for his wallet and pulled out multiple R200 notes. He then handed the man the money, explaining that he wanted to do something special for him. As the man realised what was happening, his face lit up with surprise, then overwhelming joy. He dropped to his knees in genuine gratitude as he acknowledged the kindness bestowed upon him.

Watch the Instagram video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

All you need to know about BI Phakathi

BI Phakathi is a renowned philanthropist, motivational speaker and life coach dedicated to supporting underprivileged and homeless communities. He is celebrated for his acts of kindness, often choosing to remain anonymous while sharing his efforts on social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. His initiatives include donating money and sometimes clothing, and he passionately advocates for helping those in need.

Bi Phakathi blesses a petrol attendant on duty with a large tip. Image: biphakathi

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to BI Phakathi's generosity

Sibongile Threase Mateza Mlanjeni sarcastically wrote:

"I am Patrick's girlfriend and he didn't give me anything. 😪"

Yvonza WaMabita Leshota commented:

"I saw you,but I didn't know it was you. I should have acted like a hobo."

Omphile Kekana wrote:

"Who's chopping onions?🥺🥺🥺❤ May your pockets never run dry. 🥺🥺🥺🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

Mphephetse Ntobeko LaVilakati said:

"The way he is so grateful. The kneeling... The taking off a hat."

Lucky Rbk Molatlhegi wrote:

"I am watching this with my 3 year old daughter; she's like, 'daddy you pour a lot of petrol but I have never seen you giving petrol guys money.' 😌😥😭😭"

Mainza Chizyuka said:

"Patrick can buy groceries, pay his rent, and have some change for transport."

Moozie Newsua wrote:

"Why am I smiling?"

Sandra Dube Kaunda asked:

"Can this luck locate me right now? where my ancestors? 🙂🙂🙂"

Palesa S. Rooi wrote:

"Did I not shed a tear? 🥹😭"

Frieda Nuusiku wrote:

"I'm a tailor. I once tailored one man's suit, and he tipped me N$1000.00. There are good people out there. May God continue blessing them."

Natasha Loveness wrote:

"I don't know why I'm smiling and cutting onions at the same time. 😊😊😊🥲"

Tebogo Kutlwano wrote:

"Today Patrick wa kwaza...month end salary plus 2k tip. Haowa vandag Patrick ro nwa."

Tumi Thabiso Nzama commented:

"Why am I tearing? 😭😭😭"

Amanda Zukhanye Billy shared:

"My husband used to be a petrol attendant. There was a guy who gave him a sealed bottle of Chivas as a tip. Yhooooo, he was so excited; it stayed sealed for a year!"

Patience Mchichwa noted:

"The way Patrick is so thankful. I am now cutting onions. 🙈🙈🙈"

Mama double D jokingly wrote:

"I'm Patrick's ex I'm regretting it. 🙃"

Mathapelo Refiloe Sekgotho said:

"Nchooo not me chopping onions. 😥❤❤"

Chihera WaSamaita Mai TJ wrote:

"The way he said he banna! 🫶🏽🫶🏽"

3 Briefly News stories about BI Phakathi giving back

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News