A powerful moment from a Tyler Perry film moved viewers, sparking a widespread emotional effect

The emotional scene from Tyler Perry's movie Straw was captured and shared on TikTok, showing a woman's raw reaction to a heartbreaking plot twist

The emotional clip gained massive attention, with countless social media users expressing profound empathy and sharing their intense reactions to the film

A young lady got emotional while watching Tyler Perry's latest movie. Image: @legendaryyy_2x

A woman was filmed having a truly intense moment while watching a movie, and the internet felt it.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @legendaryyy_2x and went mega-viral, with thousands of social media users sharing how the movie made them feel.

An unforgettable movie moment

The clip shows a woman utterly reduced to tears, sobbing openly while sitting on her couch, glued to the TV. The cause of this intense emotion was a key scene from Tyler Perry's movie, Straw. She's watching the devastating moment where the lead character, played by Taraji P. Henson, realises the child, for whom she got into immense trouble, including shooting two men dead and holding people hostage in an unplanned bank situation, had been dead all along.

The weight of the character's sacrifice and the tragic revelation of her son's ultimate fate is what sends the viewer into such deep despair. The emotional core of that scene, where a mother’s desperate actions prove to be in vain for a child already lost, is impactful, making her raw reaction completely understandable.

Many social media users shared how the movie made them feel. Image: Richard Bailey

SA debates the movie scene

The viral clip attracted 11.4M views, 759K likes, and 26.8K comments from social media users who debated the movie. Many shared that they felt the same way when they watched Straw, with some even admitting they rarely, if ever, cry during films, but this one broke them.

While many found the film's storyline incredibly moving, some described it as both traumatic and healing. Others had a different take, stating that for them, the movie felt quite normal and didn't elicit any strong feelings.

User @Tacey said:

"If you don't cry while watching this movie, you need to see the doctor 🙄."

User @Ca$$y commented:

"It’s telling the truth about this world today. You never know how a person’s day is going. It was very touching."

User @Mochalovely2u added:

"This movie is traumatising and healing."

User @salah shared:

"After watching Straw, I must admit that I have zero emotions 😑."

User @Ronnie Evans861 added:

"I just watched it last night...when she found out that her baby died, my heart hit the floor. I cried from my soul, wow."

User @djohndon2 said:

"I have always been an Alpha type of guy, but this movie put me through every emotion possible. It happens more often than we know. Strong mothers are just trying to make it. An awesome movie that might just open a few eyes."

Watch the TikTok video below:

