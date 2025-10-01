A young content creator shared that while she was in Lovisa at Fourways Mall, she spotted a few items priced as low as R30

Lovisa, an accessories store, shared that it was having a mid-season sale with jewellery up to 70% off

Members of the online community took to the comment section to share how much they loved what they saw on their screens

A young content creator, who often plugs people with the latest deals and giveaways, shared the amazing marked-down items at Lovisa, a well-known accessories store, for their mid-season sale. Internet users who saw the jewellery on sale for up to 70% off adored the pieces on offer.

TikTok user @itsbabyness, who boasts over 37 000 followers on her account, visited Lovisa in Fourways Mall. She showed the range of earrings, including clip-ons, rings, necklaces, bracelets, charms, and belly rings. The discounted items were priced between R30 and R120 in the store. However, according to Lovisa's website, the mid-season online sale offers nothing over R50.

Lovisa's sale sparks interest

A few local online community members and accessory lovers gathered under the post's comment section, excited to see what the store had to offer for such low prices. While some people shared how much they loved the accessories, others responded to the young woman's request about what prizes she should give away once she hits 40 000.

Although the items were deemed affordable to some, an unfortunate @princessmimi.archives remarked:

"Yoh, if only I had money."

@anastasia._bez exclaimed to the online community with excitement:

"They have the cutest items on clearance right now!"

@moniquedejager3 wasn't specific but wrote in the comment section:

"Beautiful earrings."

@rakesiamuller, who was able to experience the sale firsthand, shared with the public:

"It differs with each location. I live in Springs and most sales were on earrings, hair stuff and necklaces, but when I went to Boksburg, it was more on bracelets, rings and piercings."

After having a look at the accessories in the video, @venimoodley added under the post:

"I would love this for my daughter."

@ratorat0 took a different route and told people on the internet about their opinion of the store:

"One thing about Lovisa, if the earrings are cheap, it's over for your ears."

Take a look at the accessory items on sale in the TikTok video below:

