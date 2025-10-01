A South African woman showcased her R5,000 robot vacuum cleaner, "Dale," which she purchased from Takealot, demonstrating its advanced cleaning features

The robot vacuum boasts impressive features such as self-emptying, no-go zones, and advanced navigation using sensors to map its surroundings

The video sparked conversation online, with viewers expressing mixed reactions about the device's worth, citing its convenience and smart features as potential benefits, but also its high price tag

A South African woman has given viewers a glimpse into the future of home cleaning after showing off her R5 000 robot vacuum cleaner, purchased from online retailer Takealot.

South Africans had mixed reactions to a Mzansi woman's showcase of the R5k robot cleaner from Takealot. Image: @nellieleroux

Source: TikTok

In the video, she revealed how her husband set up the sleek gadget before the couple decided to give it the name "Dale." The smart device quickly got to work, gliding across the floor and cleaning with impressive precision.

One of the standout features she demonstrated was the vacuum’s ability to empty itself. Once its cleaning cycle was complete, Dale returned to its charging station, where the dirt was automatically transferred into a disposable bag. This feature, she explained under her TikTok handle @nellieleroux, saved time and eliminates the hassle of manually emptying the dust compartment after every use.

She further highlighted its advanced functions, including the option to set up no-go zones. This allows homeowners to prevent the robot from accessing specific rooms or areas, a handy tool for those with pets, children, or cluttered spaces. Another feature that caught her attention was the robot’s scanning ability. Using sensors, it maps its surroundings to navigate furniture and obstacles with ease, ensuring a thorough clean without getting stuck.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @nellieleroux simply said the following:

"Cleaning is about to get a whole lot easier."

After completing its tasks, the robot returns neatly to its charging dock, ready for the next cleaning session.

Viewers were impressed by the demonstration, with many fascinated by how effortless cleaning could become with such a device. While some pointed out the price tag might be steep for certain households, others agreed that its convenience and smart features make it a worthwhile investment for busy families.

The video shared on 13 August 2025 has since sparked conversation online, with South Africans debating whether Dale, the robot cleaner, might be the future of housework.

A woman demonstrated her R5k robot cleaner from Takealot in a TikTok video. Image: @nellieleroux

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the R5k robot cleaner from Takealot

People in Mzansi flooded the comments section to express their thoughts, sharing mixed reactions concerning the R5k robot cleaner from Takealot.

Tshegofatsotselan said:

"It's really nice. I recently got the T30. Great investment."

Lerato Mamabolo added:

"Great buy, we got it too."

Bubbles wrote:

"No, not worth it. I returned mine a week later. waste of time and money."

Elmarieellis60 replied:

"I don't think it will work for my house, too many steps, it won't be able to go back up."

Watch the video below:

Source: Briefly News