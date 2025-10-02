“They Don’t Fall Out”: Woman Shows Fun Way To Use New Checkers Minis on Shoes

A woman from Johannesburg, Sakeenah McHenry, showed a fun way to use the latest Checkers minis on her shoes

Shoprite Holdings announced that there are 46 new rubbery minis from the Checkers Little Shop

Some loved the woman's innovation and creativity, while others weren't too keen on the idea

A Johannesburg woman incorporated Checkers minis with a pair of Crocs. Images: @sakeenahsain / TikTok, @checkers_sa / Instagram

With Checkers Little Shop making a comeback, a woman from Johannesburg found a creative and fun way to use the minis on Crocs. Her idea intrigued a few South African shoppers and left others thinking it was far from a fashion trend.

On 1 October, 2025, Sakeenah McHenry took to her TikTok account to show app users how she placed the minis into the signature holes in a pair of Crocs as if they were Jibbitz, the brand's official accessories.

She informed people in her caption:

"Such a fun way to use the new Checkers minis for the kids! They don't fall out."

Checkers Little Shop's new promotion

On 22 September, 2025, Shoprite Holdings announced that Checkers Little Shop was back for the fifth time with its biggest-ever collection of 46 new minis. Each mini is made from at least 80% of post-consumer recycled materials. The reimagined designs also came with a brand-new Little Shop board game included in every Collector's Case.

Checkers Little Shop's exciting new minis can be used in a fun board game. Images: @checkers_sa, @makeitraynex

The rubbery minis double as fidget toys and are part of a promotion (running from 22 September, 2025 to 9 November, 2025) exclusive to Xtra Savings members, who will receive one for every purchase of R200. The Collector's Case is available to purchase for R99.99.

Shoprite Holdings also shared an exciting reason to shop:

"Shoppers who purchase any three participating products in the Little Shop Competition and swipe their Xtra Savings card will stand a chance to win a five-night trip to LEGOLAND Dubai for a family of four, valued at approximately R224 000."

Crocs and Checkers minis idea gets people talking

While some South African social media users loved Sakeenah's creativity and wanted to try it themselves, a few were not drawn to the idea of the two brands' unofficial collaboration.

@safzc87 wrote under the post:

"I never thought it was possible for Crocs to get more ugly."

Calling the idea cute, @saarahjp16 informed online commentators:

"By the way, the new design of the minis is actually for the board game sold at Checkers. I've noticed a lot of people don't know this."

@jaslynica laughed and shared:

"I knew it was only a matter of time before someone figured out what to do with them."

@muslimah3193 was somewhat disappointed and assumed:

"The problem is that I have to spend more than a thousand to get those minis."

@itsreallyme7797 added in the comments:

"Why is this cute? Stop it. Now I have to do more shopping."

@michellepage46 told the online community:

"As a millennial, I will still never be seen in Crocs. Even if it is trending now."

@drtristankapp stated with a laugh:

"Ag, nee! No, man. I already hate Crocs, and now you’re giving people ideas."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

