A young woman went viral on TikTok after showing up to her side hustle ready for success

The lady dressed to the nines went viral on social media for running her vendor store while looking good

Online users were raving about the lady who was hard at work earning an honest living

A TikTok video of a woman sitting by a roadside went viral. The TikTokker who recorded the video was impressed by the young lady she spotted working hard.

The video of the young lady went viral and received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the clip, sharing their thoughts on how the young vendor presented herself.

In a TikTok video posted by @vinoriamabunda, a young woman was recording a lady selling cookies on the street. The vendor was wearing high-heeled boots and an ensemble fit for an office job. The woman recording commented that the lady was dressed for success and looked like she had a bright future. She drove up to the woman selling cookies, showered her with compliments and found out the woman was the breadwinner in her household.

South Africa gushes over female vendor

Many people appreciated the young lady who was working hard to provide. Online users admired her decision to dress up for the job she had to do. Watch the video of the lady working below:

Raw&Organic | Rorganic applauded the lady:

"She's an entrepreneur already. Why hire her?🤩 This is an actual milestone. Success is winning against your ego, and she's already advanced. ✨"

Katleho Motloung wrote:

"Well done to her, but I don't think she needs a job, she needs her business to grow."

Thapelo Legabane commented:

"People would rather not sell for themselves but get employed to sell for other brands, i.e di sales assistants. I respect people who sell for themselves 💯"

nelisa_ntabeni said:

"Someone is going to take notice and employ this lady and train her from scratch. I'd personally hire her in a flash if I had my own company. Attitude and zeal are everything sometimes."

Mantombi was impressed:

"This here is power!! Lucia Mogale, you have my respect, lady. Keep that spirit, it will help you soar one day soon🙏"

SIHLE added:

"She told me that she dresses like that because she wakes up every day saying to herself "I'm going to work" that's why she's always this clean.", ',

tumzalehipi325i said:

"This is the most beautiful thing I've seen on TikTok...year made already, God bless you Lucia Mohale, there's a verse in the Bible that says. A wise woman acquires a piece of Land and plants a Vineyard.🙏❤"

