A woman on TikTok shared her experience with getting her natural hair done professionally

The lady posted a video right after leaving the salon, and she went viral on TikTok after sharing how much she paid

People shared their opinion on the hairstyle the woman achieved after going to a professional salon

A lady became a TikTok viral sensation after sharing her experience with an afro salon. The lady posted a video of the final product after coming from a professional hair care establishment.

A woman left a salon with simple twists and she paid hundreds of rands. Image: @coilhaircareshop

Source: TikTok

Online users were interested in knowing how much she paid for the hair treatment. The video of her afro salon experience received thousands of likes and comments.

A woman in a TikTok video posted a video of her hair after going to an afro salon. The lady detailed that because she has high-density and low porosity hair, she usually pays double or triple at hair salons. She was sporting twists usually done after a wash day. The lady said she paid R660 to get her hair done and would go back to the salon in November or December.

In another clip, the TikTokker clarified that the salon detangled her hair without heat damage or breakage. She received a deep treatment, and her hair was hydrated so that she can focus on length retention.

The lady made a second video explaining why she paid hundreds for twists. Image: @coilhaircareshop

Source: TikTok

South Africa amazed by prices at natural hair salon

People were stunned by the price the woman said she paid for small twists. The lady ended up making a follow-up video on exactly how much work they put into her hair to justify the price. She added that the price was worth it as she is also in the hair care space, selling ayurvedic hair products. Watch the video of the woman explaining why she paid R660 for twists:

zonke luvs u wondered:

"Girl?? I thought you were on your way to the salon 😔"

siphokazizako asked:

"I'm sorry....660 for amancanca?"

batmaninthehood🎀 wrote:

"So wait, it’s an afro salon, but you’re paying extra because it’s dense?"

Tshiamo 🌸was amused:

"I’m sleeping on myself as a hairdresser 😭😭R660?"

VuyoMorgan tried to explain:

"Hi, I'm an Afro hairstylist (not from this salon) - the price most likely includes a wash or treatment. She said she's keeping it in for 2 months. Her hair is healthy, and it will grow longer the more she does this. Do the math. Hairstyling is a labour-intensive job. Once you go to a proper salon, you realise the worth of proper treatment. 😀"

Tando Styles 🩰 saw it was worth it:

"It looks so healthy."

Rahmah | Content Creator💌

For my mental health, this is AI

mammellomafu joked:

"You are still going to the saloon, right?"

Tumiii♡ commented:

"If they detangled and treated the hair in addition to doing the twists, honestly, R660 makes sense. Natural hair takes time to care for properly🤷🏽"

wandile mazwi🐆 exclaimed:

"660? for twists?😭✋🏾 (I can't lie, shame sometimes I feel like afro salons really be exploiting people)"

