“The Rest is History”: Oom’s Dangerous Mistake With Ostrich Amuses South Africans
- A video showed an Afrikaner man's encounter with an ostrich and explained what not to do to avoid getting kicked
- As the bold man explained, he held the large bird by its neck and suddenly lost his grip on it
- The clip suddenly ended, leaving many in suspense and causing laughter in the comment section as they wondered what had happened to the man
A video showed an Afrikaner man bravely handling an ostrich, but what was supposed to be a learning moment soon took a dangerous turn, leaving the internet in stitches.
Facebook digital creator Melvyn Loobub Riberts uploaded the clip of the ostrich encounter to his account on 5 October, 2025. The footage started with the Afrikaner man grabbing the flightless bird's neck and opening a small gate that separated them.
As he held the ostrich, he told people on the internet:
"If an ostrich ever wants to fight you, grab it by the neck and point it downwards so that it doesn't kick you."
The man tried to show his bravery, sparing an extra few seconds with the bird while closing a tap on the ground. Unfortunately, this didn't work out in his favour, as he lost his grip on the ostrich's neck. Melvyn ended the clip with his reaction, leaving the public to wonder what happened to the man.
Dangerous ostrich encounter humours Mzansi
While the man's encounter with the ostrich was nothing short of dangerous, it didn't stop social media users from entering the comment section with jokes and laughter. Other curious individuals wondered what happened to the man and wanted to see the rest of the video.
Gift Mabika, assuming what happened to the man after the clip was cut short, jokingly told the online community:
"Obviously, he got a free kick."
Martin Budah Miya stated with a laugh:
"He knew it was about to go down."
Roland Apollos shared with the public:
"And an ostrich's kick can be very painful. What was this man trying to do?"
Mbuyisa Katata Sishuba tried to give the man advice from their keyboard, saying:
"That's why you should use a sock to cover his head, Oupa."
Amore Erasmus added in the comment section:
"Yes, well, if one wants to handle an animal like that, I hope he kicks you that you're seated for a long time."
Ryno Heinrich Scheepers laughed and wrote under the post:
"I have these types of problems in my life."
An entertained Vavanga Stigga Marenga said to the man:
"My guy, you need to be a rocket; otherwise, you are dead."
Mohanoa Mofokeng remarked with a chuckle:
"The rest is history."
Disclaimer: This story is shared for informational and entertainment purposes only. Readers are reminded that wild animals, including ostriches, can be unpredictable and potentially dangerous.
Take a look at the TikTok video below:
