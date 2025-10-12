A man attended a concert, Back to the City Festival, and he suffered a bout of bad luck while trying to have fun

The Back to the City Festival took place on 11 October 2025, in Johannesburg and people came out in masses despite terrible weather

The attendee went viral after the rainy conditions completely ruined his well done hair

The Back to the City Festival posted a video of one of its attendees who ran into a problem. The young man's hair was crisp and ready for the concert, but the weather during the event at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown sabotaged everything.

People were touched as they watched the young man struggle because of the rain. The video of the young man received more than 80,000 likes from people.

A TikTok video shared by Back to the City Festival showed a spectator among the crowd who was fussing with his ruined hair. The rain dissolved the young man's hair dye, used to make hair look fuller. He was clutching a tissue and wiping off the black dye that was running down his temples and around his head while Maglera performed.

South Africa jokes about the young man's bad luck

Many people were amused by the video of the young man. Online users had endless jokes about the man whose hairstyle backfired. Watch the video of the man with the ruined hair below:

Katlego Selikane commented:

"He looks so sweet! And shame, so disappointed. 🥺🥺 no aura points lost here. Ke motho who wanted to look good and feel confident."

lilly_okhoyo_theoriginal2 was touched:

"Why do I feel like crying 🥺🥺he just wanted to look nice... I feel so bad💔"

Phakamile Mavuso could imagine:

"Unfortunately, it’s going to keep him up at night for a couple of days😭

🫦 added:

"Imagine how he’s feeling, trying so much not to show how it’s embarrassing him😔❤I feel so bad for him."

babes westhombe remarked:

"He’s just a boy bandla 🥺 naye he wanted to look nice tle 🥺🥺😭"

A 💜 could relate:

"It happens with makeup too, he shouldn’t even let this define anything about him moving forward nevertheless, feel bad! ❤:"

NtokozoIsHim.🦉 critcised Back to the City:

"Taking a video of him during his worst time, then posting it is diabolical behaviour for a grown human being.🧎🏽‍♂"

anele_miiya remarked:

"No, because I actually feel bad shem mahn😔💔like he just wanted to look good 😔😭"

ʷᵃᵏⁱ_ᵈᵘᵈᵈʸ🎀 said:

"💔 This is really sad. It’s not funny at all. I feel so sorry for him.😞"

Sharon_Odero wrote:

"But some of us ladies there also lost a lash or some makeup. I hope he sees this so he can mentally feel better❤."

