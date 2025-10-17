A photo on X went viral as it showed a bottle store made convenient for customers

The post on X sparked a discussion about the liquor store with a twist, which was speculated to be located in Witbank

Most cracked jokes about the unique liquor store that got people’s attention, and a video of it went viral

South Africans were in stitches over the video of a viral liquor store. The video of the liquor store was a viral hit and left many people amused.

Online users flooded the comment section with thoughts on the liquor store. Peeps were divided about the bottle store venture.

A photo on X by @Mathobelasbongs showed a Spar Tops with a twist. The liquor store was set up at a drive-thru. It was designed as a kiosk window and caught people’s eyes. Another X user, @deepthierry shared a video of himself using the drive-thru, showing people that it's real and functional.

SA split over drive-thru liquor store

Online users shared honest thoughts on the liquor. While many thought it was hilarious. Others shared their criticisms about alcohol consumption. People were worried that it might be risky to make a drive-thru bottle store. SABC News reported that South Africa has the fifth highest alcohol consumption in the world. The average person in Mzansi reportedly consumes 30 litres of alcohol in a year. See the post of he drive-thru below:

@KKMokoena007 was not keen on a liquor store drive-thru:

"Nah, I need to interact with fellow drunkards. Ain’t nothing better like cracking jokes at the till."



@mash_iie was not impressed by the idea:

"If this doesn’t tell you we have an alcohol problem as a country, I don’t know what will."

@RealNondumiso had a different perspective:

"For some of us, our community standing and reputation don’t allow us to be seen walking into such places."

@AndyMcDusty thought the liquor store was dangerous:

"In a country with as bad a driving and driving problem as us, I'm not so sure about this level of convenience."

@luxes_bee shared that liquor stores are normal to her:

"In most parts of the Northern Cape, that is normal. Not just the tops, but many more liquor outlets got a drive-thru."

@reatile01rm shared their experience with a liquor store drive-thru:

"Wait till you see the Liquor shop in Krugersdorp that has a drive-thru, you drive into the actual shop with your car and they serve you from your seat."

@MazakaThePriest liked the drive-thru:

"This will save the Jesus gang from the shame of being seen leaving these premises."

@JungleOnts_ didn't like the store:

"I actually hate these because you’re forced to know what you want. "

