A woman posted a TikTok video of her KFC experience with her hilarious mother

The lady revealed that her mother never tasted one of KFC's most popular menu items

People were invested in seeing the woman trying a beloved treat by KFC

In a video on TikTok, people got to see a woman and her mother’s KFC outing. The post of the woman and her daughter amassed thousands of likes.

A woman's KFC vlog with his mom went TikTok viral. Image: Original / @lovefromlerato / TikTok

People were eager to know what the woman would think of the popular KFC item. Online users were amused after the mom shared her honest thoughts on KFC.

In a video posted on TikTok, @lovefromlerato posted a vlog of herself going to KFC with her mother. The lady captioned the video explaining that her mother never tasted KFC dunked wings before.

The mother shared her first impressions after having a taste of the KFC wings for the first time. She declared her newfound love of the popular treat.

KFC is popular for its wings, and South Africans were eager to see the woman's first time trying them. Image: Creative Touch Imaging

South Africa jokes about mom's KFC experience

Many people could relate to the mom who immediately loved KFC's dunked wings. Peeps joked about how the mom pronounced dunked. Watch the video of the woman eating KFC's dunked wings for the first time.



littlenatalie said:

"There’s no point correcting her😭😭she already knows what she wants to call it."



lisa wrote:

"Brooo it's also the way u hold the phone while shooting the video 🤣🤣"



Thulik🇿🇦 said:

"Mamzo is just so hilarious 😂😂😂❤❤ umuntu ongena stress❤️❤️

Langelihle gushed:

"😂😂😂😂😂She greets my team every day she passes in the morning, what a lovely soul 😂.So glad I saw this😂😂"



i_ismbali said:

'I bought my granny dunked wings once😭😭😭now she’s buying them without me."



exploringwithchomii added:

"I’m afraid I’m going to be her when I’m older😭😭😭😂"



🎀gabbyyy.SN✨💋 said:

"Awww the fact that she didn’t want them to leave without taking a picture with her."



Ndiyema_kamthanti enjoyed the video:

"Lmao. That line and prolly convo would slap as an advert. Like she’s in a line impatiently waiting, then someone asks her where she's rushing too, then she says “You didn’t hear? KFC has all things dunked,” then she mentions the dunked wings, burger and wrap. Next thing she does is the twaaas with whoever she convinced to try the dunk. Maybe I’m pushing it."



teekay_g was amused by the mom:

"Broh! She’s so funny and she’s not even trying."



