"Say No to GBV": Bishops College Boys' Guard of Honour Moves South Africans

A group of pupils made a powerful visual statement in support of a national movement calling attention to the impact of GBV in South Africa

Their silent, unified gesture sparked nationwide praise, with many seeing it as a hopeful sign of young men embracing responsibility and empathy

The moment ignited widespread conversation about collective action, accountability and the role of schools in shaping attitudes toward GBV

A poignant video of young boys from Bishops College standing in solidarity against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) has taken the nation by storm, sparking widespread admiration and applause.

Bishops College boys formed a Guard of Honour to show their support for GBV, leaving South Africans deeply moved. Image: bishopscollegeza

Source: Instagram

This was in support of the GBV march that took place on 21 November 2025, which was a powerful display of unity and resilience, with thousands of South Africans coming together to demand action against gender-based violence and femicide.

Organised by Women for Change, the nationwide shutdown and protest aimed to highlight the devastating impact of GBV on women and girls in South Africa.

The boys, donning their uniforms, formed a guard of honour and stood still in a powerful display of protest against GBV. The emotional display has been hailed as a beacon of hope for a brighter future, where men and boys stand together to condemn violence against women and children. The boys' silent protest served as a reminder that GBV is a societal issue that requires collective action.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The video, which was uploaded on 21 November 2025, on Bishops College's Instagram under the handle bishopscollegeza, has gone viral on social media as it showcases the boys' unwavering commitment to creating a safer and more respectful society.

Their actions have been praised by many, who see this as a crucial step towards breaking the cycle of violence and promoting a culture of respect and empathy.

As the nation continues to grapple with the scourge of GBV, the Bishops College boys' stand is a powerful reminder that everyone has a role to play in creating a more just and equitable society. Their bravery and conviction serve as an inspiration to others, and their message is clear: "Say no to GBV."

South Africans were deeply moved by Bishops College boys’ Guard of Honour in support of GBV. Image: bishopscollegeza

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to Bishops College boys' stand against GBV

South Africans had a lot to say as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts, saying:

Sandra_does_farmlife said:

"What a beautiful and dignified gesture by these young men. On behalf of all women, thank you 💜."

Vanduynmichael wrote:

"Sounds like a wonderful school."

Charmaine Pretorius simply said:

"Beautiful 💜💜."

Johanna the Duchess, replied:

"Well done, boys."

Niemand. Sonja commented:

"Such a proud South African, reading all the stories today💜💜💜❤️."

Vivienbruwer expressed:

"Absolutely well done. Thank you. 💜💜."

Watch the video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to GBV

Source: Briefly News