A Xhosa woman’s viral TikTok post about her DNA ancestry test sparked major curiosity online

Her mention of possible Khoisan heritage ignited conversations about identity and cultural roots in SA

The video drew widespread reactions as South Africans reflected on their own diverse family histories

A Xhosa woman has captured the attention of social media users after sharing her DNA ancestry test results in a light-hearted yet meaningful TikTok post.

A woman revealed her DNA ancestry results, causing a huge stir. Image: @annez017

Source: TikTok

The video, which quickly spread across the platform, showcased an image of her with the word "ancestry" displayed, along with a caption that read:

"My ancestry DNA as a South African (Xhosa), maybe I will have +20% Khoisan."

The post that was shared under the handle @annez017 on 9 November 2025 immediately drew engagement from viewers, many of whom were curious about the outcome of her results and eager to compare their own family histories.

In South Africa, where diverse cultures and lineages intersect, ancestry tests have become increasingly popular as people explore their roots beyond oral tradition.

Although the woman did not reveal the full breakdown of her DNA results in the clip, her mention of potential Khoisan ancestry resonated with many. In recent years, a growing number of South Africans have turned to genetic testing to uncover links to the Khoisan, which is one of the world’s oldest genetic lineages and a foundational part of Southern Africa’s heritage.

Her TikTok post sparked a broader conversation about identity, culture, and the blending of ancestries within the country. Commenters shared their own experiences with DNA testing, with some expressing surprise at unexpected genetic mixes, while others celebrated the diversity that characterises South African families.

The TikTok user @annez017's video continued to attract viewers, highlighting the growing fascination with ancestry among South Africans. It also reflected a wider trend of embracing cultural identity and celebrating the rich tapestry that makes up the nation’s people.

A scientist is looking through a microscope in a lab. Image: Solskin

Source: Getty Images

SA reacts to woman's DNA ancestry test results

The online community flooded the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Bantu Wizard added:

"It’s relatively dependent on the individual; some Xhosa have more or less Khoisan admixture depending on whether their ancestors mixed much."

Sixfourbytheway stated:

"Pure African just to have a mixed child 😂 what a waste."

Latrell wrote:

"Still beautiful."

Bluplum commented:

"Congratulations."

People's attorney expressed:

"You are 100% Khwe… Southern Bantu is usually the Southern Khoe-kwadi genetic together with! Kwi, while the Khoisan, Mbuti DNA is usually the! Kung and Congo pygmies make sense because these nations are mostly in the western part of our continent, ie Cape, Northern Cape, Namibia, Angola and DRC map. They literally tested 181 Western Khwe groups."

A Zimbabwean woman shared her ancestry DNA results, revealing surprising links across different African regions.

