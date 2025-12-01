Xhosa Woman Shares DNA Ancestry Results on TikTok, Sparks Interest in SA Heritage
- A Xhosa woman’s viral TikTok post about her DNA ancestry test sparked major curiosity online
- Her mention of possible Khoisan heritage ignited conversations about identity and cultural roots in SA
- The video drew widespread reactions as South Africans reflected on their own diverse family histories
A Xhosa woman has captured the attention of social media users after sharing her DNA ancestry test results in a light-hearted yet meaningful TikTok post.
The video, which quickly spread across the platform, showcased an image of her with the word "ancestry" displayed, along with a caption that read:
"My ancestry DNA as a South African (Xhosa), maybe I will have +20% Khoisan."
The post that was shared under the handle @annez017 on 9 November 2025 immediately drew engagement from viewers, many of whom were curious about the outcome of her results and eager to compare their own family histories.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
In South Africa, where diverse cultures and lineages intersect, ancestry tests have become increasingly popular as people explore their roots beyond oral tradition.
Although the woman did not reveal the full breakdown of her DNA results in the clip, her mention of potential Khoisan ancestry resonated with many. In recent years, a growing number of South Africans have turned to genetic testing to uncover links to the Khoisan, which is one of the world’s oldest genetic lineages and a foundational part of Southern Africa’s heritage.
Her TikTok post sparked a broader conversation about identity, culture, and the blending of ancestries within the country. Commenters shared their own experiences with DNA testing, with some expressing surprise at unexpected genetic mixes, while others celebrated the diversity that characterises South African families.
The TikTok user @annez017's video continued to attract viewers, highlighting the growing fascination with ancestry among South Africans. It also reflected a wider trend of embracing cultural identity and celebrating the rich tapestry that makes up the nation’s people.
SA reacts to woman's DNA ancestry test results
The online community flooded the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:
Bantu Wizard added:
"It’s relatively dependent on the individual; some Xhosa have more or less Khoisan admixture depending on whether their ancestors mixed much."
Sixfourbytheway stated:
"Pure African just to have a mixed child 😂 what a waste."
Latrell wrote:
"Still beautiful."
Bluplum commented:
"Congratulations."
People's attorney expressed:
"You are 100% Khwe… Southern Bantu is usually the Southern Khoe-kwadi genetic together with! Kwi, while the Khoisan, Mbuti DNA is usually the! Kung and Congo pygmies make sense because these nations are mostly in the western part of our continent, ie Cape, Northern Cape, Namibia, Angola and DRC map. They literally tested 181 Western Khwe groups."
Watch the video below:
3 More ancestry DNA test results stories
- Briefly News reported that a Zimbabwean woman shared her ancestry DNA results, revealing surprising links across different African regions.
- A Cape Town Coloured woman showcased the intriguing results of her ancestry DNA test. Online users loved her diverse ethnic background and shared a breakdown of their ancestral backgrounds.
- Local content-creating twin sisters bought Mediclinic's Precise Ancestry test and revealed if their ethnic backgrounds were identical.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za