A local fashion lover showcased two stylish and affordable summer dresses from a popular retailer, sparking excitement online

Viewers praised the elegant designs and versatility of both outfits, noting their suitability for different warm-weather occasions as she unveiled the prices for each item

The try-on video prompted lively reactions from shoppers, with many inquiring about sizes, colours and availability after being inspired by her finds

Shuuu! With summer around the corner, this South African woman has caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts after sharing a video showcasing two elegant summer dresses from the popular retailer Legit.

A woman in South Africa struck a pose for a picture in a stylish outfit. Image: @sarahtsoene

Source: TikTok

The clip, which has been circulating on social media, highlights the affordable yet stylish outfit options perfect for the warm season.

In the footage, the woman who goes by the TikTok handle @sarahtsoene began by modelling a long white summer dress that immediately drew admiration from viewers.

The dress featured a soft, flowing design and a charming bow-tie detail at the back, giving it a feminine and effortless look. Priced at R349.99, the piece is described as ideal for a relaxed lunch date, a beach outing or any sunny-day event requiring comfort with a touch of sophistication.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She then switched to a striking blue dress, which offered a more elevated and classy appearance. Retailing for R329.99, the dress included a stylish side opening that added both elegance and a modern flair. The dress is perfectly suited for evening occasions, including dinner dates or semi-formal outdoor gatherings.

Viewers praised the dress for its flattering fit and versatile design, noting that it strikes a balance between chic and affordable.

Social media users responded enthusiastically to the video that was uploaded on 29 November 2025 on TikTok, with many commending the shopper @sarahtsoene for sharing practical summer fashion inspiration.

A woman in South Africa rocked a cute summer dress with stunning high heels. Image: @sarahtsoene

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to the woman's Legit summer dresses plug

The online community took to the comments section to rave over the woman's finds as they asked questions and expressed their thoughts, saying:

Dimakatso Precious said:

"Hey, babes, do they have the white dress in butter yellow, or is it only white?"

Ntombi added:

"I have been looking for size 40 on that white dress, please help hleng guys🥰."

Elle stated:

"Bought the white one yesterday ❤️."

Tshidi shared:

"That was me wearing that dress today, chomie🥰🥰."

Bawinile Sweetness inquired:

"What size are you on the blue dress?"

Watch the video below:

More summer dresses plug by Briefly News

A stylish woman has left Mzansi fashion lovers rushing to Mr Price after showcasing a stunning collection of summer dresses in a now-viral video.

Mzansi fashion lovers were buzzing with excitement after one woman shared a video of a stunning clothing plug featuring stylish summer dresses priced at only R99 was shared online.

A stylish woman in South Africa has set social media abuzz after plugging Mzansi with affordable and fashionable summer dresses from Jet.

This stylish Mzansi hun captured the attention of social media users after showing off the trendy summer Jet sets, leaving fashion lovers in awe of the effortless style.

Source: Briefly News