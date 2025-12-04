A young content creator’s natural hair showcase drew massive attention and admiration online

Viewers were eager to learn her growth routine after seeing her impressive 4C results in a viral TikTok video

Her shared hair-care practices sparked widespread praise and inspired natural-hair enthusiasts

The woman from South Africa has taken social media by storm after showcasing her stunning 4C hair in a video that has racked up more than 6.5 million views.

The clip, which has been widely circulated across TikTok, featured the woman removing a headband to unveil her voluminous, beautifully maintained Afro, leaving viewers speechless.

Her natural hair, known for its tight coils and fragility, immediately drew admiration for its impressive length and healthy appearance. Social media users flooded the comment section with questions about her routine, prompting her to release a follow-up video revealing the secrets behind her hair growth.

In the second video posted by the woman who goes by the TikTok handle @asixacci on 29 November 2025, she detailed the simple yet effective steps she follows to maintain her 4C hair. @asixacci shared that she washes her hair every four weeks, a routine that helps retain moisture and reduce breakage.

She also expressed how she moisturises her hair weekly and uses her fingers to detangle, avoiding tools that may cause unnecessary strain.

The social media user @asixacci further explained that she washes her hair in twists, a protective technique that prevents tangling and minimises shedding. To stretch her hair, she applies low heat, emphasising that she avoids excessive heat to protect her coils. Additionally, she prefers "low manipulation styles," which limit daily handling and help preserve length.

Her transparency and willingness to share her regimen have been praised by natural hair enthusiasts, many of whom thanked her for offering realistic, manageable tips for fellow 4C hair growers. Others expressed amazement over how long her Afro has grown, noting that her routine proves consistency is key.

The content creator @asixacci's videos continued to gain traction online as viewers celebrate her natural beauty and the empowerment that comes with embracing one’s authentic hair texture.

Mzansi has been in awe of a woman's 4C hair

South Africans loved the young lady's 4C hair as they took to the comments section raving over the beautiful hair.

Qakire said:

"Beautiful! Love your hair!"

Sindyy K stated:

"You have gorgeous hair, girl!"

KhanyisaBenz expressed:

"My hair thinks it's Ai😭."

Sandy wrote:

"This is proof that God has favourites. You are beloved!"

Thobzele Dash replied:

"For my health .. it's a sew in😌😭."

Tabeth Panashe shared:

"I’m just going to tell myself that it’s AI, then go to sleep."

Inhloko Yomuzi commented:

"For my own sanity, this is a wig😞."

Watch the video below:

